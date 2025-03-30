Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 30, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks will square off against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday in a crucial Eastern Conference encounter. Atlanta hopes to solidify its standings for the play-in tournament while Milwaukee looks to bounce back into contention for the No. 4 spot. The Hawks will again be without Clint Capela, Jalen Johnson and Larry Nance Jr. but Trae Young has been upgraded to probable.

Meanwhile, the Bucks (40-33), who have lost their grip on the fourth seed, try to snap a three-game losing slump. Losses to the Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks have allowed the Indiana Pacers (43-31) to potentially host a first-round playoff series. Milwaukee will not have Damian Lillard (blood clot), Bobby Portis (suspension) and Jericho Sim (thumb).

Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee will host the final regular season meeting between the Hawks and the Bucks. Fans can catch the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Hawks (+145) vs. Bucks (-170)

Odds: Hawks (+4.0) vs. Bucks (-4.0)

Total (O/U): Hawks (o235.0 -110) vs. Bucks (u235.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks have traded wins and losses in four meetings this season. Atlanta or Milwaukee secures the season series (3-2) with a win.

In the Hawks’ two wins against the Bucks, they won the rebounding battle (106-83), which helped them push the pace to also hold the advantage in fastbreak points (45-21). How the Hawks can sustain that without big men Clint Capela, Jalen Johnson and Larry Nance Jr. will be worth watching. Atlanta will be in a tough spot if the home team dominates both categories.

Meanwhile, the Bucks’ offense has stuttered without Damian Lillard in the lineup. In his place, Doc Rivers has placed his trust in Ryan Rollins, a second-round pick of the Hawks in 2022. The backup guard has handled playmaking duties to mostly inconsistent results.

Rollins is averaging 18.5 points in his last two games, but he has to do better running the offense. Milwaukee could slump to another loss if the offense continues to flail without Dame Time.

Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting Lineups

Hawks

PG: Trae Young | PG: Vit Krejci | SG: Dyson Daniels | SF: Zaccharie Risacher | C: Onyeka Okongwu

Bucks

PG: Ryan Rollins | SF: Taurean Prince | PF: Kyle Kuzma | PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo | C: Brook Lopez

Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Tips

Giannis Antetokounmpo has averaged 29.7 points per game behind 57.4% efficiency against the Hawks this season. He will likely take advantage of Atlanta’s hobbled frontline to hit over his 30.5 (O/U) points prop.

Before a five-point output against the Miami Heat on Thursday, Zaccharie Risacher had been playing well. He averaged 18.5 PPG in his previous five games before the dud in Miami. The rookie will be looking to bounce back and top his 12.5 (O/U) points prop.

Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction

The Bucks desperately need a win against the road-weary Hawks. Damian Lillard remains out, but the visiting team is just as injury-riddled. Milwaukee could win the season series with a victory that beats the -4.0 spread.

