Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - January 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

After facing defeat at the hands of the reigning NBA champions, the LA Lakers, the Milwaukee Bucks move on and look to defend their home court against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

Although the Bucks pride themselves on being a strong defensive team, they are ranked 26th in the league in perimeter defense. This might be a problem against a shooter like Trae Young, who just went off for 43 points and 8 three-pointers in his last game.

Match Details

Fixture:

Date & Time: Sunday, January 24th, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET (January 25th, Monday at 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks' acquisition of Jrue Holiday appears to be an early success, and Giannis Antetokounmpo has led the team to second place in the Eastern Conference while averaging MVP caliber numbers.

However, the Milwaukee Bucks are coming off back-to-back losses and will try their best to avoid a third consecutive defeat.

As mentioned earlier, their defense needs to improve around the three-point line, and their focus needs to be on stopping Trae Young in this game.

The Milwaukee Bucks have the best point differential (+11.4) in the NBA.



Lakers are second at (+10.5) pic.twitter.com/Vx1ZS3Hfw7 — IKE Bucks Podcast (@IKE_Bucks) January 14, 2021

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been criticized for his inability to shoot jump shots

As crazy as it sounds, several analysts have called out Giannis Antetokounmpo, stating that he needs to further develop his game. Opposition teams aren't afraid to foul him late in games due to his poor free-throw shooting. His inability to shoot jump shots has also been criticized.

Antetokounmpo has acknowledged that he is improving with every game and continues to work on his skillset.

Fortunately, the entire team is functioning brilliantly on offense. All 5 starters are averaging double-digit points while Antetokounmpo continues to lead his team in scoring and rebounds.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiday, G - Donte DiVincenzo, F - Khris Middleton, F - Giannis Antetokounmpo, C - Brook Lopez

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks have a bit of momentum behind them as they are coming off three straight wins. They will look to continue their winning streak and score a victory on the road. Like other teams, the Hawks will likely exploit the Milwaukee Bucks' lackluster perimeter defense and attempt more three-pointers.

The Atlanta Hawks started the season with a bang, winning four of their first five games, but they have slowed down since then. Trae Young continues to lead the team in points and assists, but the entire offense cannot rely on one player. The whole team will need to step up if they want to make the playoffs this season.

Key Player - Trae Young

The burden of winning for the Atlanta Hawks will once again fall on Trae Young

Trae Young scored 43 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, and he continues to lead the team on offense.

He is the only player on the Atlanta Hawks who is averaging over 20 points per game, and the burden of the team's victory will fall on him in this match-up.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G - Trae Young, G - Kevin Huerter, F - De'Andre Hunter, F - John Collins, C - Clint Capela

Hawks vs Bucks Match Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks are clear favorites to win this game. However, their current losing streak and the Atlanta Hawks' winning run might result in a surprise win for the latter.

The outcome will likely depend on both team's defensive strategies. The Hawks' defense will be focused on stopping Giannis from attacking the rim while the Bucks' defense will be focused on stopping Trae Young from shooting a lot of threes.

Where to watch Hawks vs Bucks

The Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks game will be locally televised on Fox Sports Wisconsin and Fox Sports Southeast. Fans outside the US can watch the game via the NBA League Pass.

