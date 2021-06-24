Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction and Match Preview - June 25th, 2021 | Game 2, 2021 NBA Playoffs 

The Atlanta Hawks completed a hat-trick of Game 1 wins on the road in the 2021 NBA playoffs when they beat the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday.

It was a closely contested match throughout, but the Hawks turned out to be the better team down the stretch, winning the tie 116-113.

Trae Young was magnificent for the Atlanta Hawks yet again, scoring a career-high 48 points, to go with 11 assists and seven rebounds. Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo was the scoring leader for the Milwaukee Bucks with 34 points.

Match Details

Fixture - Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks | Game 2, 2021 NBA Playoffs

Date & Time - Friday, June 25th, 8:30 PM ET (June 26th, 6:00 AM IST)

Venue - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The youthful Atlanta Hawks continue to exceed expectations with each passing game in the 2021 NBA playoffs. They started on the road once again and were also touted as underdogs. But their ability to deliver under pressure has been second to none.

The Hawks remain the kings of Game 1s.



Atlanta is just the 4th team in NBA history to win Game 1 on the road in three series within a postseason. They take a 1-0 series lead over Milwaukee, defeating the Bucks 116-113 and outlasting an outstanding performance from Jrue Holiday. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) June 24, 2021

Led by Trae Young's heroics, the Atlanta Hawks played a fearless brand of basketball to claim an important road win to open the series against the Milwaukee Bucks. They outrebounded the best rebounding team in the playoffs 51-45 and shot with better efficiency to claim the win.

The Atlanta Hawks were once again spot on at capitalizing on their opponents' mistakes, which was the key to their win in Game 1. They will need to keep up with that while also replicating their clutch performance down the stretch to have a healthy chance of taking a 2-0 lead back to Georgia.

Key Player - Trae Young

Trae Young

Trae Young putting in massive performances against tough opponents has proved to be one of the biggest reasons behind the Atlanta Hawks being so successful in the postseason so far. Young's ability to read the game situation to make the right plays makes him a key player for the Hawks every time they take to the court.

Friday will be no different, as his performance will once again determine the eventual outcome of the match for the Atlanta Hawks.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Trae Young l Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic l Small Forward - Kevin Huerter l Power Forward - John Collins l Center - Clint Capela

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks started the game strongly but were once again held back by their inconsistent shooting. The likes of Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton, in particular, struggled to find their range on the night.

Both missed clutch threes towards the end of the game. Connaughton airballed an open shot with 23 seconds to go and a chance to give the Bucks a 2-point lead, while Middleton missed the game-tying buzzer on the last possession.

The Milwaukee Bucks did a good job with attacking the paint, scoring 70 points in that area as they struggled from beyond the arc yet again. They shot just eight of their three-point attempts.

It would be fair to say it was the Bucks' game to lose, especially after their poor defensive performance in the second half and down the stretch.

Key Player - Jrue Holiday

Jrue Holiday (right) will be a key player for the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2

Jrue Holiday played one of his best offensive games in the 2021 NBA playoffs, scoring 33 points on 56% field goal shooting. He also hit five of the Milwaukee Bucks' eight threes and dished out ten assists.

JRUE HOLIDAY SLAM 😮 pic.twitter.com/VB93SwZ1e0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 24, 2021

Along with replicating the solid outing he had offensively, Jrue Holiday will have to be aggressive at the defensive end as well. His main task on the night will likely be to limit Trae Young's threat, and if Holiday can limit him, the Milwaukee Bucks will fancy their chances of defending their homecourt.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday l Shooting Guard - Khris Middleton l Small Forward - P.J. Tucker l Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo l Center - Brook Lopez

Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediciton

The Milwaukee Bucks have done a remarkable job of bouncing back in the series against the Brooklyn Nets. And if that is anything to go by, one can expect them to do a better job in the next match against the Atlanta Hawks. Khris Middleton did not have the best of games on Wednesday, but it's very unlikely he'll have an underwhelming outing in Game 2 as well.

If he does get going, it will be tough for the Atlanta Hawks to match the Milwaukee Bucks' offensive prowess, tilting the game in favor of the latter. Nonetheless, the Hawks' grittiness is something that cannot be underestimated. So it won't be an easy game for the Bucks, which they should be mindful of.

Where to watch Hawks vs Bucks Game 2

Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks will be televised nationally on TNT. Fans can also stream the game online via NBA League Pass.

