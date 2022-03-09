Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - March 9th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Atlanta Hawks will head to the Fiserv Forum Arena for a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, March 9. Both teams have faced off twice this season and the Hawks were the side that prevailed in both of them. They will be looking to win this game and take a clean sweep in the regular-season series against the Bucks.

The Hawks come into the game on the back of an overtime loss to the Detroit Pistons. Cade Cunningham starred for the Pistons as he scored 28 points and had 10 assists to lead the way from the front. The Hawks tried their level best to make a comeback in overtime, but the Pistons proved to be too strong on the day as they walked away with a 113-110 win on the night.

The Milwaukee Bucks, on the other hand, got their forty-first win of the season on Tuesday. They handed the OKC Thunder a 27 point blowout and extended their winning streak to 5 games. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 39 points for the Bucks and looked terrific from the three-point line, shooting all four of his attempts from beyond the arc. His brilliance helped the Bucks comfortably walk away with a 142-115 win on the road.

Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Wednesday, March 9, 9:00 PM ET [Thursday, March 10, 6:30 AM IST]

Venue: Fiserv Forum Arena, Milwaukee, WI

Atlanta Hawks Preview

Atlanta Hawks v Detroit Pistons

The Atlanta Hawks are making a late surge and look to be back in the race to make the playoffs. They are ranked tenth in the East with a 31-33 record and are in the running to qualify through the play-in spots. However, with 18 games still left in their campaign, the Hawks could go on a winning streak and climb a few more places up, making their road to the playoffs a lot easier.

Trae Young has once again been the go-to guy for the team. His ability to drain tough shots and also involve the teammates makes him a true asset to the Hawks. Despite all the good work put up by Young, the team has faltered on the defensive end. They are ranked twenty-seventh in the league in terms of defensive ratings and if they are to make the playoffs, they will have to find solutions to get better on that end.

Going up against the Bucks, the Hawks will need a win as that will help them get level with the Charlotte Hornets. However, it is going to be a tough task as the Bucks are not an easy side to stop when in form. The Hawks cannot afford any slippage as anything short of the best will prove to be too costly for them on Wednesday.

Key Player - Trae Young

Trae Young has been in incredible form this season. He is averaging 27.8 PPG and 9.4 APG in 59 appearances. He has improved a lot better as a playmaker this season, but that has not forced him to drop his scoring numbers. Young has been very efficient as well, scoring at a career-best of 45.3 % from the field. With not a lot of games left, the team will need Young to be at his best in order for them to qualify for the playoffs. He is coming off a 14 point performance against the Pistons but will be looking to do better than that against the Bucks and lead the team to their third win over the defending champs this season.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G - Trae Young, G - Bogdan Bogdanovic, F - De'Andre Hunter, F - John Collins, C - Clint Capela

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Portland Trail Blazers v Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are finally looking dominant and this has got all of their fans excited. They are ranked third in the East with a 41-25 record and with the form they are in, the defending champs look all set to make a push for a top-place finish.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been stunning since the All-Star break and his performances have been the main reason behind his team's stellar five-game winning streak. Players like Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton have also contributed to the team's success and with everyone playing well, it is really difficult to stop them.

Going into the game against the Hawks, the Milwaukee team are extremely confident. They will be looking to exploit the defensive weaknesses of the Hawks and extend their winning streak to six games. However, they will also have to in turn defend well as the opposition has Trae Young, who is single-handedly capable of turning the game.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been terrific all season. But his performances since the All-Star break have been even better. The Greek Freek is averaging 29.2 PPG, 13.8 RPG and 5.8 APG over the team's last five games and has also looked solid defensively. He is currently in MVP conversations and is a strong favorite, but with the likes of Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid competing, the Greek Freak will have to continue his brilliance until the end of the season if he has to lift the trophy for the third time. He is coming off a solid 39 point night over the OKC Thunder and will be looking to do something similar on Wednesday to lead his team to victory.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiday, G - Grayson Allen, F - Khris Middleton, F - Giannis Antetokounmpo, C - Bobby Portis

Hawks vs Bucks Match Prediction

The Hawks have dominated the regular-season series between the two teams this season. However, coming into this game, their opponents are in stunning form and are favorites to grab a win at home. They have a stacked team with all of their players fit and this could prove to be a great advantage for them in this fixture on Wednesday.

Where to watch the Hawks vs Bucks game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game will also be telecast on Bally Sports Southeast and Bally Sports Wisconsin.

