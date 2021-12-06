Atlanta Hawks vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction & Match Preview - December 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Atlanta Hawks and Minnesota Timberwolves will meet for the first time this season at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Monday. Atlanta will be playing the second game of a back-to-back, while Minnesota will be coming in with a few days of rest.

Coach Nate McMillan’s team will try to halt a two-game losing skid heading into the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. After a two-point loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Atlanta Hawks once again lost a close one to the undermanned Charlotte Hornets.

Like the Atlanta Hawks, the Minnesota Timberwolves are also on a two-game losing skid. They lost consecutively to the Washington Wizards and the Brooklyn Nets. Despite the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns, Patrick Beverly and Jaden McDaniels, the Timberwolves almost won one over the Nets. However, Kevin Durant’s end-game poise and scoring ability were just too much to overcome in the closing seconds of the game.

Minnesota’s young core is starting to come together this season. They have lately been precise on offense and unforgiving on defense. The Timberwolves were in a seeming tailspin just two weeks ago before they turned things around with their newfound defensive identity. They’ll need that defense to be in top shape against the Atlanta Hawks, who rank second in offensive rating.

Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks vs Minnesota Timberwolves | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Monday, December 6th; 8:00 PM ET (Tuesday, December 7th; 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The injury bug has bitten the Atlanta Hawks this season [Photo: Sporting News]

Despite missing some very significant players in De’Andre Hunter, Cam Reddish and Bogdan Bogdanovic, the Atlanta Hawks’ offense seems immune to their injuries. They’ve almost been sublime playing through Trae Young.

The Young and Clint Capela partnership continues to be the standard screen-and-roll offense in the NBA. Kevin Huerter has been a revelation from the perimeter this season.

However, it’s been the defense that has cost the Atlanta Hawks games this season. It was their flashy offense that carried them through their season-high seven-game winning streak. They’ve been pounding opponents with their high-octane offense but have been derailed by defense. Their spotty defense has been exposed time and again by opponents who execute well down the stretch.

If the Atlanta Hawks’ defense catches up with their offense, they’ll be even tougher to beat.

Key Player - Trae Young

Trae Young isn’t talked about enough in the MVP conversation after his sizzling display in the last 15 games for the Atlanta Hawks. He received a lot of flak for saying that the Hawks were finding it hard to stay engaged in regular-season games after reaching the Eastern Conference Finals last season. However, he is the main reason why Atlanta is looking like a contender once more.

In his last 11 games, Trae Young averaged 28.2 points, 9.5 assists and 4.4 rebounds. More importantly, he has now regained his shooting touch after a really poor start to the season. His three-point and field goal percentage are both career-high. He’s almost unguardable when he’s this efficient from the perimeter.

Young was listed as questionable in last night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets due to left knee soreness. The Atlanta Hawks could exercise caution and sit him out on the second night of a back-to-back.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G - Tre Young | G - Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot | F - Kevin Huerter | F - John Collins | C - Clint Capela

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves' success will greatly depend on their defense this season [Photo: Dunking with Wolves]

The Minnesota Timberwolves should fully understand right now that they will only go as far as their defense can carry them. They started as one of the best defensive teams early in the season but regressed to their bad habits. The result was a string of losses that put into doubt yet again how the team can be relevant.

With their identity back in place, they have looked like the energized and talented bunch that caused plenty of trouble when the season started. That defensive identity was most evident in their narrow loss to the Brooklyn Nets without Karl-Anthony Towns. They gave Kevin Durant, James Harden and the Nets everything they could handle before losing.

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ defense will be put to the test yet again against the dazzling Atlanta Hawks offense. Karl-Anthony Towns, Patrick Beverly and D’Angelo Russell are all listed as questionable. If they are not going to play, the Timberwolves defense will really be tested.

Key Player - Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards oozes with confidence like few sophomores his age do. He is turning out to be everything the Minnesota Timberwolves were hoping for when they picked him No. 1 overall in the 2020 NBA draft.

At his age, he already has the knack for scoring in the most critical moments of the game. Not even Karl-Anthony Towns has that big-game ability on this team.

Ant-Man is averaging career-highs in almost all statistical categories. And despite Sportscenter-worthy dunks and scoring outbursts, the 20-year old prides himself on his defense. He is never shy of taking on the opponents’ best player.

The ultra-talented wingman has already proven his ability to carry the Minnesota Timberwolves when Towns is sidelined with an injury.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G - D’Angelo Russell | G - Malik Beasley | F - Anthony Edwards | F - Jarred Vanderbilt | C - Karl-Anthony Towns

Hawks vs Timberwolves Match Prediction

The outcome of the matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and the Minnesota Timberwolves depends so much on personnel availability. If Trae Young and Karl-Anthony Towns are held out, the Timberwolves are likely to get the win due to Anthony Edwards and their suffocating defense. The Hawks are not their usual dazzling selves on offense if Young does not suit up.

Where to watch the Hawks vs Timberwolves game

The NBA League Pass will stream the Atlanta Hawks vs Minnesota Timberwolves game live. Local coverage of the matchup is available via Bally Sports Atlanta and Bally Sports North.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh