Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks Predicted starting lineups and depth chart for Feb. 12 | 2024-25 NBA season

The Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks will face each other for the fourth time this season on Wednesday. This will be the second-to-last meeting between the two teams, with their final matchup scheduled for April 5 at State Farm Arena.

In their previous three contests this season, the Hawks were the better team as the Georgia outfit defeated the Knicks both at home and away. However, in their latest game, the Knicks exacted revenge with a 119-110 victory and will be hopeful of evening the scores on Wednesday.

The two teams enter this matchup after a win in their previous outing, with the Atlanta Hawks currently riding a three-game winning streak. Defeating the Milwaukee Bucks at home on Feb. 7, the Hawks began their three-game away stint following that and have since overcome the likes of the Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards.

On the other hand, the New York Knicks are trying their best to remain within touching distance of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics. The team had a great end to January with five back-to-back wins but started February with a defeat to the LA Lakers.

Recovering well with two wins in their next two games, the Knicks then lost to the Celtics on Feb. 8. Defeating the Pacers in their last matchup, the Knicks will be hoping to start a winning run once more as they host the Hawks at Madison Square Garden.

Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks: Injury Reports

Hawks Injury Report for Feb 12

The Atlanta Hawks have five players on the injury list for the game against the New York Knicks. Larry Nance Jr. (knee), Vit Krejci (back), Jalen Johnson (shoulder) and Kobe Buffkin (shoulder) are all out due to their injuries, while Trae Young is listed as questionable due to an Achilles problem.

Knicks Injury Report for Feb 12

The New York Knicks will be without four players against the Atlanta Hawks. OG Anunoby (foot), Pacome Dadiet (toe) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) will all sit out of Wednesday's game. Kevin McCullar Jr. is under day-to-day observation as he recovers from a knee injury.

Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks: Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Hawks predicted starting lineups and depth charts

The starting five for the Atlanta Hawks should include Terance Mann as the point guard, Dyson Daniels as the shooting guard, Zaccharie Risacher as the small forward, Mouhamed Guye as the power forward and Onyeka Okongwu as the center.

Positions Starter 2nd 3rd PG Terance Mann Keaton Wallace SG Dyson Daniels Caris LeVert Garrison Matthews SF Zaccharie Risacher Georges Niang PF Mouhamed Guye Dominick Barlow C Onyeka Okongwu Clint Capela

Knicks predicted starting lineups and depth charts

The starting five for the New York Knicks should include Jalen Brunson as the point guard, Mikal Bridges as the shooting guard, Josh Hart as the small forward, Precious Achiuwa as the power forward and Karl-Anthony Towns as the center.

Positions Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jalen Brunson Cameron Payne Delon Wright SG Mikal Bridges Miles McBride Matt Ryan SF Joh Hart Landry Shamet PF Precious Achiuwa Jacob Toppin C Karl-Anthony Towns Ariel Hukporti

The game between the Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks is scheduled for tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be held at Madison Square Garden in New York. Fans can follow the live coverage on the MSG and FanDuel Sports Network.

Viewers online can also livestream the contest on FuboTV or by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

