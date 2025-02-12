Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 12, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks matchup is one of 15 games scheduled for Wednesday. Atlanta is eighth in the East with a 26-28 record, while New York is third with a 35-18 record.

The two teams have played each other 394 times in the regular season, with the Hawks leading 203-191. This will be their fourth game this season, with Atlanta holding a 2-1 lead. The Knicks won the most recent game 119-110 on Jan. 20 behind Jalen Brunson’s 34 points. Trae Young had 27 points for Atlanta.

Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks game details and odds

The Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Madison Square Garden. The matchup will be broadcast locally on MSG and FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Atlanta. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Hawks (+265) vs. Knicks (-330)

Spread: Hawks (+8) vs. Knicks (-8)

Total (O/U): Hawks -110 (o239) vs. Knicks -110 (u239)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks preview

Whenever Trae Young plays at Madison Square Garden, there seems to be extra drama. He famously rolled an imaginary dice on the Knicks logo after eliminating the home team in the quarterfinals of the NBA Cup on Dec. 11.

The Hawks are on a three-game winning streak after going 1-9 in the previous 10 matchups. They defeated the Orlando Magic 112-106 on Monday. Trae Young had 19 points, eight assists and five rebounds in the win.

The Knicks are 8-2 over the past 10 games and are 18-10 at home this season. They will play the second leg of a back-to-back contest after defeating the Indiana Pacers 128-115 on Tuesday.

Karl-Anthony Towns had a double of 40 points and 12 rebounds, and so did Josh Hart who had 30 points and 10 rebounds. Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges had off nights with just eight and six points, respectively.

Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks betting props

Trae Young’s points total is set at 26.5, which is over his season average of 23.4 points. Young, however, has three games of 32 points or more over the past five matchups, and with Madison Square Garden beckoning, bet on Young to go over.

Jalen Brunson’s points total is set at 26.5. After a lackluster performance against the Pacers, bet on Brunson to have a bounceback game and score over 26.5 points.

Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Knicks to get a convincing win at home. While Trae Young should have a great game, he doesn’t have enough support around him to beat the Knicks. New York should cover the spread for a win in a high-scoring game. The team total should surpass the 239-point mark.

