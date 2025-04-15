Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for April 15 | NBA Play-In Tournament

The Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic matchup will kick off the 2025 play-in tournament. This Eastern Conference game will see the No. 7-placed Orlando host No. 8 Atlanta. Whoever wins proceeds to play the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs. The loser gets a second shot and will play the winner of the Chicago Bulls-Miami Heat game.
The Hawks will feature in their fourth straight play-in tourney, while this will be the Magic’s first since the advent of the competition in 2020-21.
Atlanta and Orlando ended their regular seasons by facing off on Sunday. Most key starters were rested in anticipation of the postseason, as the Hawks won 117-105 behind Keaton Wallace’s triple-double of 15 points, 15 assists and 11 rebounds. Orlando was led by Anthony Black’s 20 points and 10 rebounds.
The two teams faced off four times in 2024-25 and tied the season series 2-2. They have played each other in 15 playoff games, with Orlando holding a 10-5 lead. So, ahead of this game, let’s look at the availability of players across both teams.
Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic: Injury Reports
Hawks injury report for April 15
The Hawks continue to be without key contributors. Larry Nance Jr. (knee), Jalen Johnson (left shoulder) and Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder) will miss the rest of the season, while Clint Capela (hand) is out Tuesday. Trae Young, much like most of the season, is listed as probable with an Achilles issue and should play.
Magic injury report for April 15
Orlando will be with Jalen Suggs (knee) and Moritz Wagner (torn ACL in left knee) for the season.
Here’s a look at the Hawks vs Magic’s starting lineups and depth charts for April 15.
Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic: Starting lineups and depth chart
Hawks starting lineup and depth chart
*DD implies day-to-day
Magic starting lineup and depth chart
Where and how to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic?
The Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EDT at Kia Center in Orlando. The game will be broadcast nationally on TNT and truTV. Fans can also stream it live on MAX, NBA League Pass and FuboTV.
