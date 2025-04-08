Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic Prediction and Betting Tips | Apr. 8, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks will start their final stretch away from home, starting with a matchup against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. Atlanta and Orlando have secured a play-in tournament spot, but both teams will go all out for a win. The victor could have the upper hand in the race to host a game in the pre-playoff format.

Orlando (38-40) sits at No. 7 in the Eastern Conference standings. If they can keep that spot, they will host a play-in tournament game regardless of how the next three spots fall. The Magic will try to keep the Hawks (37-41) from taking away a potential home-court edge.

The Kia Center in Orlando will host the third Hawks-Magic meeting this season. Basketball fans can also stream the action live via the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Hawks (+150) vs. Magic (-150)

Odds: Hawks (+4.0) vs. Magic (-4.0)

Total (O/U): Hawks (o225.0 -110) vs. Magic (u225.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic preview

The Atlanta Hawks and the Orlando Magic are 1-1 for the season following two evenly matched encounters in February. In both games, the team that won the assists and turnover battles came out as winners.

Atlanta will try to replicate the same strategy but with added importance. They will have to compete on the boards despite entering the game with an injury-riddled frontline.

The Hawks have to contend on the boards against Orlando’s massive frontcourt. Atlanta will not have Clint Capela, Jalen Johnson and Larry Nance Jr. on Tuesday. Winning the assists and turnover battles might not matter if they give away too many possessions for the home team to take advantage of.

Moritz Wagner is out with a season-ending injury, but the Magic frontcourt is still healthier than Atlanta’s frontline. Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Goga Bitadze and Jonathan Isaac should thrive in the shaded lane.

Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic predicted starting lineups

Hawks

PG: Trae Young | SG: Dyson Daniels | SF: Georges Niang | PF: Zaccharie Risacher | C: Onyeka Okongwu

Magic

PG: Cory Joseph | SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | SF: Franz Wagner | PF: Paolo Banchero | C: Wendell Carter Jr.

Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic betting tips

Franz Wagner has been scorching hot in April, averaging 25.5 points per game on 48.7% efficiency, including 35.3% from deep. More worryingly for the Hawks, the German is putting up 31.0 PPG on 51.1% shooting when facing the Quin Snyder-coached team.

Against Atlanta’s hobbled frontline, Wagner could blow past his 24.5 (O/U) points prop.

Atlanta’s limping frontline has given Onyeka Okongwu more opportunities to shine under Snyder. The Hawks will again lean on him to provide much-needed lift from the paint. Okongwu, averaging 16.3 PPG this month, could eke past his 13.5 (O/U) points prop.

When the Atlanta Hawks beat the Orlando Magic 112-106 in early February, their frontline still had some fresh legs. That will no longer be the case when the Hawks visit the Magic on Tuesday.

The Magic need a win for the play-in tournament stakes and they are at home. They could maximize their health advantage and roll to another victory that beats the -4.0 spread.

