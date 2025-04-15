Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic Prediction and Betting Tips for NBA Play-In Tournament | Apr. 15, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks will face the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. Unlike Sunday's meeting, a seat in the playoffs and a date with the Boston Celtics is at stake. Quin Snyder’s team remains hobbled with injuries, but the Hawks have defied expectations all season.

The Magic were on a roll late in the regular season, stringing together five straight wins before running into the Hawks. Orlando looks to get its revenge after a 117-105 loss two nights ago and book a ticket to Boston for a first-round series against the defending champs. The Magic are healthier than their visitors but know very well Trae Young and Co. are capable of beating them.

Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Hawks (+170) vs. Magic (-205)

Odds: Hawks (+5.0) vs. Magic (-5.0)

Total (O/U): Hawks (o217.0 -110) vs. Magic (u217.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic preview

When the Atlanta Hawks won against the Orlando Magic on Sunday, they turned to defense to compensate for their limping roster. Granted, Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero did not play, but the Hawks showed they can pull off surprises if they stay solid defensively.

Preventing the Magic from dominating the boards will be crucial for the Hawks, who will not have Clint Capela, Larry Nance Jr. and Jalen Johnson. Atlanta can’t afford to give the home team extra second or third possessions.

Meanwhile, Orlando can’t expect the hobbled Hawks to just lay down and quit. With Trae Young, Dyson Daniels and Zaccharie Risacher still around, the visiting team could still cause trouble.

The Magic should use its size advantage and home-court edge to book a flight to Boston.

Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic predicted starting lineups

Hawks

PG: Trae Young | SG: Dyson Daniels | SF: Zaccharie Risacher | PF: Mouhamed Gueye | C: Onyeka Okongwu

Magic

PG: Cory Joseph | SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | SF: Franz Wagner | PF: Paolo Banchero | C: Wendell Carter Jr.

Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic betting tips

The Hawks are its deadliest when Trae Young gets everyone more involved on offense. He could pass up some scoring opportunities to get his teammates going. Ice Trae, averaging 25.9 points per game in April, might not top his 26.5 (O/U) points prop.

Paolo Banchero has been the biggest thorn in the Hawks’ side, averaging 33.3 PPG behind 46.5% efficiency. Atlanta heads into the game without several players, which will only embolden Banchero to be more aggressive. Banchero likely tops his 29.5 (O/U) points prop.

Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic prediction

The Magic have a healthier lineup than the Hawks and they are at home. In three meetings versus Atlanta, Paolo Banchero has almost been unstoppable. The Magic will likely earn the No. 7 seed with a win that beats the -5.0 spread.

