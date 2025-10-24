Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic Preview and Prediction - Oct. 24 | 2025-26 NBA Season

The first week of the 2025-26 NBA season has already provided plenty of fireworks, and the action continues Friday with a matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and the Orlando Magic, a rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference play-in tournament.

Ad

The Magic cruised past the Hawks 120-95 in that play-in meeting, sending Atlanta to the No. 8 seed game, where it fell again to the Miami Heat.

Both teams have undergone significant changes since then. Orlando added sharpshooter Desmond Bane, while Atlanta brought in Kristaps Porzingis and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here’s a preview of Friday’s Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic game, scheduled to tip off 7 p.m. ET at Kia Center in Orlando.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Hawks (+172) vs Magic (-205)

Spread: Hawks +5.5 (-110) vs Magic -5.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Hawks o232.5 (-110) vs Magic u232.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic preview

The Hawks opened their season on a low note, falling 138-118 at home to the Toronto Raptors. Atlanta shot 47.2% overall and only 28.6% from 3. Trae Young had 22 points and five assists, Jalen Johnson added 22 points and eight assists, and Kristaps Porzingis chipped in 20 points and seven rebounds.

Ad

Despite those efforts, the team’s defense struggled, giving up double-digit scoring to seven Raptors.

The Magic, meanwhile, showed resilience in their 125-121 season-opening win over the Miami Heat, overcoming a 12-point deficit.

Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner led the way with 24 points each, with Banchero also grabbing 11 rebounds. New addition Desmond Bane made an immediate impact with 23 points.

Though their offense looked inconsistent at times, it showed promise. Jalen Suggs contributed 14 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals in just 16 minutes, while rookie Tristan da Silva added 16 points in 18 minutes off the bench.

Ad

Even in just one game, the Magic appeared poised to take the next step, displaying poise and toughness in their comeback victory..

Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic predicted starting lineups

Hawks

G - Trae Young | G - Dyson Daniels | F - Jalen Johnson | F - Zaccharie Risacher | C - Kristaps Porzingis

Magic

G - Jalen Suggs | G - Desmond Bane | F - Paolo Banchero | F - Franz Wagner | C - Wendell Carter Jr.

Ad

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic betting tips

Paolo Banchero O/U 24.5 points – Take the over.

Trae Young O/U 23.5 points– Take the over.

Desmond Bane O/U 18.5 points– Take the under.

Jalen Johnson O/U 18.5 points– Take the over.

Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic prediction

We expect the Magic to cover the spread and earn their second straight win. Their roster appears more balanced and connected at this stage of the season, which can make the difference in early games.

Our prediction: Magic win by 12.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Ezekiel Hirro John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.



He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.



A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.



He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists. Know More

Orlando Magic Nation! You can check out the latest Orlando Magic Schedule and dive into the Magic Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.