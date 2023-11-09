Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic Preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA season (Nov. 9)

The Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic will face off on Thursday, Nov. 9. Both teams have a 4-3 record and sit fifth and sixth in the Eastern Conference, respectively.

Atlanta struggled out of the gate but has begun piecing together some strong performances. Orlando started strong but has hit an early rough patch.

Trae Young will likely be the best player on the court when the two teams face off. However, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner won't be far behind.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Magic has constructed a young, talented team in recent years, and the two forwards are the crown jewels of those efforts.

The Hawks roster isn't littered with elite defenders, but they have improved since Quin Snyder took charge.

Nevertheless, the Hawks are a team built to win with offense. They currently sit 17th in the NBA for defensive rating but are fourth in offense. There's no balance to the Hawks' current roster.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic: Game Details

Teams: Atlanta Hawks (4-3) vs. Orlando Magic (4-3)

Date and Time: November 9, 2023 | 9:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Arena CDMX, Mexico City, Mexico

Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic Preview

The Orlando Magic will be without starting center Wendell Carter Jr, veteran wing Gary Harris, and potentially Markelle Fultz. Jonathan Isaac is likely to be fit enough for the contest between the two teams.

Despite having multiple players on their injury report, the Magic are still expected to be a difficult opponent for the Hawks.

Orlando has size and athleticism within their rotation, which makes them a potential defensive threat. Outside of Clint Capela, the Hawks are a little undersized across the floor, and that could lead to some mismatches that work in the Magic's favor. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner will both be primary options for Orlando, while rookie guard Anthony Black has been impressive to start the season.

The Hawks had won two straight games before dropping a goose egg against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, Nov. 6. They will be looking to bounce back with a win over Orlando in their upcoming contest. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray are an elite-level backcourt.

Murray provides secondary playmaking and scoring while being the point-of-attack defender, and Young is one of the best offensive talents in the NBA.

The Hawks have all the pieces to be a tough opponent in the NBA. They just need to figure out how to tighten up their defense if they want to be one of the elite teams in the East.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic Odds

Moneyline: Magic (+136) vs Hawks (-162)

Spread: Magic +3.5 (-108) vs Hawks -3.5 (-112)

Total (O/U): Magic (o/u 231.5) vs Hawks (o/u 231.5) -110/-110

The Orlando Magic come into their game against the Atlanta Hawks are marginal underdogs. The oddsmakers in Las Vegas see the Hawks winning by four or more points, which is a small margin for error in the NBA. As such, the game could go either way.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic: Potential starting lineups

The Orlando Magic's starting lineup could look like this: Anthony Black, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Goga Bitzade

The Magic will be missing some key contributors; however, there is plenty of versatility in this projected lineup.

The Atlanta Hawks' potential starting five could look like this: Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, De'Andre Hunter, Jalen Johnson, Clint Capela

The Hawks are an elite offensive team. They have the talent to be good on defense, too. They will need to lock down Wagner and Banchero if they want to secure a win in their contest against the Magic.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic: Top 3 players stats

Orlando

Paolo Banchero: 18.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 47.3 FG%

Banchero is the reigning Rookie of the Year. He's started the season strong and looks like a legitimate three-level scorer and All-Star of the future.

Franz Wagner: 18.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 39.7 FG%

Wagner came into the season fresh off a World Cup win with Germany. The versatile forward is fast becoming one of the best young talents in the world.

Jalen Suggs: 10.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 36.2 FG%

Suggs is at his best on the defensive end. A solid point-of-attack defender who can lean on his athleticism to be a threat on offense.

Hawks

Trae Young: 21.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 33.6 FG%

It's been a tough start to the season for Young, who is struggling from the floor. Nevertheless, he's an elite offensive talent and can be relied upon to shine in big moments.

Dejounte Murray: 22.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 50 FG%

Murray is the ideal secondary guard next to Young. He's a high-level defender and a solid secondary scorer and playmaker.

Clint Capela: 10.7 points, 10.4 rebounds, 56.4 FG%

The prototypical rim-runner. Capela is a double-double machine and provides the Hawks with size and physicality in the paint on both sides of the court.