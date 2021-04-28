Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 28th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The NBA will witness a showdown between two Eastern Conference heavyweights when the Atlanta Hawks lock horns with the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday night.

The Atlanta Hawks have a 1-0 series lead over the Philadelphia 76ers. Trae Young recorded 26 points, while Clint Capela added 12 points and 10 rebounds as the Hawks secured a 112-94 win over the short-handed 76ers in January.

Fast forward to April, and the Philadelphia 76ers have yielded their pole position in the Eastern Conference to the red-hot Brooklyn Nets super team. Joel Embiid and company are now in the second spot with a 40-21 record.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks have won seven of their past ten games. Despite falling to the Detroit Pistons on Monday, the men in red are still tied for fourth place in the East alongside the resurgent New York Knicks.

Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report

Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks have a number of players on their injury report. They will be without the services of star point guard Trae Young due to an ankle injury. De'Andre Hunter will join Young on the sidelines as he is still recuperating from his knee injury.

Both players are expected to make their returns by the end of the week.

An injury report for tomorrow's game (2/2):



Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness): Out

Tony Snell (right ankle sprain): Out

Trae Young (left ankle sprain): Out

Tony Snell (ankle) and Cam Reddish (Achilles) have been ruled out for Wednesday's contest.

Kevin Huerter (shoulder) and Brandon Goodwin (ankle) have also made their way onto the injury report ahead of Wednesday's matchup. Huerter has been listed as doubtful, while Goodwin has been listed as questionable ahead of the game.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have only one player on their injury report. Power forward Mike Scott has been listed as questionable to suit up against the Atlanta Hawks. The 32-year-old veteran is dealing with a hip issue.

Joel Embiid was seen clutching his right arm in the 76ers' win over the OKC Thunder on Monday. With the playoffs around the corner, Doc Rivers and his coaching team will have to play a balancing act with the health of their most prized asset.

On a positive note, the Philadelphia 76ers welcomed Ben Simmons back to the floor. The All-Star was absent for four games due to an illness. He gave them a boost against the Thunder and could help carry the load on both ends against the Atlanta Hawks as well.

Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Lineups

Atlanta Hawks

Clint Capela #15 of the Atlanta Hawks looks to shoot as Moses Brown #9 of the Oklahoma City Thunder defends

With Trae Young sitting this game out, Lou Williams could feature at the point guard position for the Atlanta Hawks.

Coach Nate McMillan will hope to see Kevin Huerter back in the lineup for this important game. However, in his absence, the team will continue to rely on Bogdan Bogdanovic at the shooting guard position.

Solomon Hill will join John Collins in the two forward positions. Hill is coming off a disappointing performance against the Pistons, where he failed to score a single point.

Clint Capela is expected to hit the floor as their primary center. The 26-year-old is averaging 15.5 points to go along with an impressive 14.7 rebounds in 54 appearances for the Atlanta Hawks.

Philadelphia 76ers

Ben Simmons #25 and Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers

Doc Rivers' side will be able to reprise their stifling defensive prowess in the backcourt with the return of Ben Simmons.

Simmons will likely be deployed in the point guard position, while Seth Curry will join him at the shooting guard position.

22 steals last night.



That’s the most we’ve had in a game since January 14, 1986, and two shy of a franchise record.



That's the most we've had in a game since January 14, 1986, and two shy of a franchise record.

With Mike Scott on the injury report, Furkan Korkmaz and Tobias Harris are expected to feature on the wing against the Hawks. Harris has produced career-best numbers in several categories this season.

Joel Embiid will predictably take up the center position. The big man from Cameroon is the undisputed floor general of the Philadelphia 76ers and is coming off a 21-point outing against the OKC Thunder. Dwight Howard could get more playing time off the bench if coach Rivers decides to play safe with Embiid.

Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Starting 5s

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Lou Williams | Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic | Small Forward - Solomon Hill | Power Forward - John Collins | Center - Clint Capela

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Ben Simmons | Shooting Guard - Seth Curry | Small Forward - Furkan Korkmaz | Power Forward - Tobias Harris | Center - Joel Embiid