Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 23rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Atlanta Hawks at the Wells Fargo Center on December 23rd.

The Atlanta Hawks will head into this game on the back of a 98-104 loss against the Orlando Magic. After the defeat, they have fallen to 14-16 on the season. With a number of key players sidelined, the Hawks' struggles this season may continue for the foreseeable future.

The Philadelphia 76ers, on the other hand, are coming off a 108-103 win over the Boston Celtics. They have improved to 16-15 on the season behind the play of their superstar Joel Embiid.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

Trae Young (R) will be sidelined due to health and safety protocols

The Atlanta Hawks will feature a number of players in their injury report ahead of their game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

A key absence will be in the form of Trae Young. The Hawks' main man joins the ranks of many NBA players who are under the league's health and safety protocols due to the recent COVID outbreak.

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence Kevin Huerter is now also out in health and safety protocols.



Joining him from the Atlanta Hawks will be Clint Capela, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Kevin Huerter. The side will also be missing Danilo Gallinari and Lou Williams for this game due to health and safety protocols.

De'Andre Hunter remains sidelined with a long-term wrist injury. He is expected to make a return in late-January. Solomon Hill will also be out for the season after sustaining a hamstring injury earlier in December.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Trae Young Out Health and Safety Protocol Clint Capela Out Health and Safety Protocol Kevin Huerter Out Health and Safety Protocol Lou Williams Out Health and Safety Protocol Danilo Gallinari Out Health and Safety Protocol Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot Out Health and Safety Protocol De'Andre Hunter Out Wrist Solomon Hill Out Hamstring

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

Andre Drummond will feature on the Philadelphia 76ers injury report

The Philadelphia 76ers will have a few players to mention in their injury report ahead of their game against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Philadelphia 76ers had a number of players sidelined due to health and safety protocols. These include Andre Drummond, Shake Milton, Georges Niang and the most recent addition, Danny Green.

Tyrese Maxey may also be sidelined due to a pre-existing quadricep injury.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania 76ers guard Danny Green has entered COVID-19 protocols and is listed out vs. Hawks on Thursday. Fourth Philadelphia player in health and safety. 76ers guard Danny Green has entered COVID-19 protocols and is listed out vs. Hawks on Thursday. Fourth Philadelphia player in health and safety.

However, with the availability of Joel Embiid for the previous game along with the return of Furkan Korkmaz from non COVID-related illness, the Philadelphia 76ers have gained a majority of their main rotation players back.

The Sixers will still see Ben Simmons out due to serious issues between the player and the organization. There is no update on his status for the season.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Danny Green Out Health and Safety Protocol Andre Drummond Out Health and Safety Protocol Georges Niang Out Health and Safety Protocol Shake Milton Out Health and Safety Protocol Ben Simmons Out Personal Tyrese Maxey Questionable Quadriceps

Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineups

Atlanta Hawks

Orlando Magic v Atlanta Hawks

With a number of players out of their main rotation, the Atlanta Hawks will have to make significant adjustments to compensate for the losses.

Considering the absence of Trae Young, the Hawks will move Delon Wright into the starting point guard position. Bogdan Bogdanovic's availability gives Atlanta a major boost at the shooting guard spot.

The frontcourt will see a few changes. While John Collins will remain the starting power forward, Cam Reddish and Gorgui Dieng will be moved into the starting small forward and center positions respectively.

With the bench rotation being depleted considering the absences of Lou Williams and Danilo Gallinari, the Atlanta Hawks have also made some additions to their roster. A noteworthy addition is that of Lance Stephenson, who has been offered a 10-day contract after being called up from the G-League.

Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets

With the availability of a majority of their main rotation, the Philadelphia 76ers won't make too many adjustments to their starting lineup.

With the backcourt comprising Seth Curry in the shooting guard spot, the 76ers will have to make up for the potential absence of Maxey by moving the sharpshooter into the point guard position. This opens up the likelihood of Furkan Korkmaz moving up as the starting shooting guard considering Danny Green's absence.

The frontcourt will continue to comprise Embiid and Harris as center and power forward respectively. Mattise Thybulle will also join as the starting three to add defensive flexibility to the side.

The return of Furkan Korkmaz gives the Philadelphia 76ers a lot of flexibility on the shooting and playmaking front. With the addition of Tyler Johnson on a 10-day contract giving the side a potential scoring boost, the Sixers' only glaring flaw lies in their big-man rotation.

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers we are a fan of headbands and Tyler Johnson. Welcome to Philly, @Pusha650 we are a fan of headbands and Tyler Johnson. Welcome to Philly, @Pusha650!

Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting 5’s

Atlanta Hawks

G - Delon Wright | G - Bogdan Bogdanovic | F - Cam Reddish | F - John Collins | C - Gorgui Dieng

Philadelphia 76ers

G - Seth Curry | G - Furkan Korkmaz | F - Danny Green | F - Tobias Harris | C - Joel Embiid

