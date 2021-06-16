Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - June 16th, 2021 | Game 5, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks have played out a few thrillers so far as we head into Game 5 of this Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup. A dogged effort at home allowed the Hawks to level things at 2-2, but the Sixers now get a chance to hit back with the series moving to Wells Fargo Center.

Trae Young will be hoping to carry some of the momentum from Game 4, where he recorded 25 points and 18 assists. He became the youngest player to record 20+ points and 15+ assists in the process. Young has received good help from his teammates so far, with six Atlanta Hawks players scoring in double-digits this series.

Joel Embiid became eligible for a supermax extension after being selected to the All-NBA Second Team this season. But for the time being, he'll be hoping to improve on his performance from Monday, where he went 4-of-20 from the field. Embiid still leads the Philadelphia 76ers in scoring against the Hawks, averaging 30.8 points and 13 rebounds per game.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

De'Andre Hunter

The Atlanta Hawks do not have any fresh injuries, but it must be remembered that they'll be without De'Andre Hunter for the rest of the playoffs. Hunter suffered a lateral meniscus tear and underwent surgery. Brandon Goodwin has also been sidelined with a respiratory condition.

Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) is inching closer to a return but he's yet to resume 5-on-5 work. He is listed as out for today. Trae Young was also named in the injury report with his right shoulder bothering him. Young is currently probable to suit up against the Philadelphia 76ers later tonight.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid has played in all four games against the Atlanta Hawks, but his right knee visibly slowed him down on Monday. Embiid missed all 12 of his field-goal attempts in the second half of Game 4 and admitted that his knee injury was impacting his performance. Embiid is again questionable for tonight.

Meanwhile, Danny Green is set to spend at least a couple of weeks on the sidelines with a right calf injury. He's likely to be seen in action again this season only if the Philadelphia 76ers reach the NBA Finals.

Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Lineups

Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks made one change to their starting lineup for Game 4, with Kevin Huerter coming in place of Solomon Hill. Huerter is likely to retain his starting spot and the rest of the lineup will include Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, John Collins and Clint Capela.

Danilo Gallinari and Lou Williams will be the offensive reinforcements for the Atlanta Hawks off the bench, while Onyeka Okongwu could be relied upon for his defensive acumen. Sharpshooter Tony Snell may get a few minutes as well.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers will play the same starting lineup as the previous encounter. Ben Simmons and Seth Curry will slot in the backcourt while Furkan Korkmaz will continue to start in place of Danny Green. Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid will complete the starting lineup.

Defensive specialist Matisse Thybulle will come off the bench again along with the likes of Tyrese Maxey and Dwight Howard. 3-and-D veteran George Hill will also look to impact the game on both ends of the court.

Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Starting 5s

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard - Trae Young l Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic l Small Forward - Kevin Huerter l Power Forward - John Collins l Center - Clint Capela

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Ben Simmons l Shooting Guard - Seth Curry l Small Forward - Furkan Korkmaz l Power Forward - Tobias Harris l Center - Joel Embiid

