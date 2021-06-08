Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - June 8th, 2021 | Game 2, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Atlanta Hawks are going for a 2-0 lead in their semifinals series against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Tuesday's matchup will be an opportunity for the Hawks to put the Sixers in a deeper hole after they secured an improbable 128-124 win in Game 1.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, who scored 35 points and had 10 assists on Sunday, has not been fazed by the glare of the postseason spotlight. Young will try to lead the Hawks to another victory after the team won five of their first six games in the playoffs.

Bogdan Bogdanovic and John Collins scored 21 points apiece to back up Young last Sunday, and both played crucial roles in putting away the Sixers in the final minute.

The Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid did his part for his team after the Atlanta Hawks led by as many as 26 points. His layup with 1:01 left in the fourth quarter cut the seemingly insurmountable lead down to three, 118-115. However, Bogdanovic and Collins made clutch baskets and free throws to stave off the Sixers' rally.

If the Philadelphia 76ers hope to recover from their Game 1 debacle, they will need more from Ben Simmons, who scored just 17 points and failed to hit a majority of his free throws, going 3-of-10 from the line. Expect the 6-foot-11 star to guard the 6-foot-1 Young in Game 2.

Ben Simmons says he wants to be the primary defender on Trae Young next time and bring his physical play if the refs allow it

"If the refs don't call so many fouls, I can be physical. See if the refs let us play a little bit"

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

The Atlanta Hawks have four players listed on their injury report for Game 2.

De’Andre Hunter is nursing a sore right knee and is questionable to suit up against the Philadelphia 76ers for the second straight game. His status will be updated within the day and will be a game-time decision.

Unlike Hunter, Cam Reddish won’t be ready to suit up yet and has been ruled out for Game 2 due to Achilles soreness. Expect him to be out for the entirety of the Sixers series.

Kris Dunn will be sidelined for the second straight contest with a non-COVID illness. He played less than three minutes in Game 4 of the opening round of the playoffs against the New York Knicks but hasn’t seen action since.

Brandon Goodwin has a minor respiratory problem that has ruled him out of the rest of the season.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

The Philadelphia 76ers have included Joel Embiid in their injury report for Tuesday’s game with the Atlanta Hawks.

Embiid is questionable to play in Game 2 due to the small meniscus tear he suffered against the Washington Wizards in Round 1 of the playoffs. He played through the injury in Sunday’s loss but will still be a game-time decision for Game 2.

Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineups

Atlanta Hawks

Dunn hasn’t played much this season, so Atlanta Hawks interim coach Nate McMillan shouldn’t have a problem with a new rotation in the player's absence.

Trae Young becomes the second player in NBA history to score 30 points in each of his first 4 career playoff road games.



Trae Young becomes the second player in NBA history to score 30 points in each of his first 4 career playoff road games.

He joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, then known as Lew Alcindor, who did it for the Bucks in 1970.

Solomon Hill will once again start in Hunter’s place if the 23-year-old doesn’t get back on the court in time for Game 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers. With Reddish out, Danilo Gallinari, Kevin Huerter and Onyeka Okongwu should be up for more playing time.

Goodwin’s minutes weren’t a lot when he was healthy, so Lou Williams should back up Trae Young once more.

Philadelphia 76ers

If Embiid is in street clothes for Game 2 against the Atlanta Hawks, expect Mike Scott or Dwight Howard to start the game at center.

However, if Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers decides to go small, Ben Simmons could play center once again, as he did in Game 5 of the Washington Wizards series. Matisse Thybulle will then move up to the starting lineup and take the shooting guard spot. Seth Curry will take the point guard spot that Simmons will vacate.

Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting 5s

Atlanta Hawks:

Point Guard - Trae Young l Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic l Small Forward - Solomon Hill l Power Forward - John Collins l Center - Clint Capela

Philadelphia 76ers:

Point Guard - Ben Simmons l Shooting Guard - Seth Curry l Small Forward - Danny Green l Power Forward - Tobias Harris l Center - Joel Embiid

