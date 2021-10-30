Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 30th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers will lock horns in an NBA 2021-22 clash at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday. This will be their first meeting since their epic Eastern Conference semi-finals clash last season. Both teams have the same record (3-2) heading into this game.

The Hawks endured a 111-122 loss against the Washington Wizards in their previous outing. John Collins (28 points) and Cam Reddish (20 points) were the only players who could find their rhythm offensively.

Meanwhile, the 76ers got back to winning ways against the Detroit Pistons in their previous game, beating them 110-102. Joel Embiid led the way with 30 points and 18 rebounds, while Tobias Harris (16 points) and Tyrese Maxey (16 points) turned in solid cameos.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

The Atlanta Hawks have listed Bogdan Bogdanovic as probable for this game because of an ankle injury. Meanwhile, they have ruled out Onyeka Okungwu, as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury.

Player Name Status Reason Bogdan Bogdanovic Probable Ankle soreness Onyeka Okungwu Out Shoulder injury recovery

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have listed three players in their injury report, including talisman Joel Embiid and All-Star Ben Simmons. The former is questionable because of knee soreness, while Simmons is ruled out due to personal reasons.

Grant Riller is the third 76ers player who won't be available for this game, as he is recovering from a knee injury.

Player Name Status Reason Joel Embiid Questionable Knee soreness Ben Simmons Out Personal reasons Grant Riller Out Knee injury recovery

Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Lineups

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young in action during the Atlanta Hawks vs New Orleans Pelicans game

The Atlanta Hawks will likely play the same starting lineup they deployed in their last game.

If they do so, Trae Young may start alongside Bogdan Bogdanovic in the backcourt, while De'Andre Hunter, John Collins and Clint Capela should complete the rest of the lineup.

Meanwhile, Cam Reddish, Danilo Gallinari and Kevin Heurter will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are unlikely to make changes to their starting lineup for this game.

Tyrese Maxey will likely continue as the point guard. He could be joined by Seth Curry in the backcourt, while Danny Green, Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid should complete the rest of their lineup.

Meanwhile, Furkan Korkmaz, Shake Miltona and Georges Niang are likely to play the most minutes off the bench.

Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Starting 5s

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard - Trae Young | Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic | Small Forward - De'Andre Hunter | Power Forward - John Collins | Center - Clint Capela.

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Tyrese Maxey | Shooting Guard - Seth Curry | Small Forward - Danny Green | Power Forward - Tobias Harris | Center - Joel Embiid.

