Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Match Preview and Predictions - 24th February 2020

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers host the Atlanta Hawks

Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers

Date & Time: Monday, 24th February 2020 (7:00 PM ET)

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Last Game Result

Atlanta Hawks (17-41): 111-107 win over the Dallas Mavericks (22nd February)

Philadelphia 76ers (35-22): 98-115 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks (22nd February)

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks are already well out of playoff contention but have shown some improvement as they attempt to build momentum for the 2020-21 season. The Hawks returned from the All-Star break with a huge 129-124 win over the Miami Heat, and they also picked up a notable 111-107 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. However, defense remains a problem as only the Washington Wizards are allowing more points per game, and the Hawks also possess the worst road record in the Eastern Conference.

Key Player - Trae Young

Trae Young will play a huge role for the Hawks

While Trae Young's work on the defensive end continues to earn criticism, the sophomore guard has quickly established himself as one of the greatest offensive forces in the league. Young holds season averages of 30 points and 9.2 assists, and the 21-year-old finished with 39 points and 18 assists in his last outing against the Sixers.

Hawks Predicted Lineup:

John Collins, De'Andre Hunter, Dewayne Dedmon, Kevin Huerter, Trae Young

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Following a run of four consecutive wins, the Philadelphia 76ers came unstuck on Saturday evening as they suffered a 119-98 defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks. Ben Simmons left the game in the first quarter due to a back injury, and the 23-year-old is now a serious doubt to feature against the Hawks.

Philadelphia's offense ranks 22nd for points scored per game (108.5), although only the Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics are holding opponents to fewer points (106.4), and the Sixers have lost just twice at home so far this season

Key Player - Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid is leading the charge for the contending Sixer

Joel Embiid declared himself as the NBA's best player following a 39 point performance against the Brooklyn Nets - and while that is debatable - the Cameroonian is enjoying another excellent year. The 25-year-old is averaging 23.1 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per contest - and he should once again have a huge impact against the Hawks.

Sixers Predicted Lineup:

Tobias Harris, Furkan Korkmaz, Joel Embiid, Raul Neto, Josh Richardson

Hawks vs Sixers Match Prediction

The Hawks picked up a 127-117 win over the Sixers less than a month ago, although Philadelphia is a different proposition at Wells Fargo Center - and Brett Brown's side should have enough quality to come away with another home win.

Where to Watch Hawks vs Sixers?

The game will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Philadelphia and FOX Sports Southwest - Atlanta from 7:00 PM (ET). You can also stream the game via NBA League Pass.