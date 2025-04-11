Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction and Betting Tips | April 11, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers matchup is one of 15 games scheduled for Friday. Atlanta is eighth in the East with a 38-42 record, while Philadelphia is 13th with a 24-56 record.

Ad

The two teams have played each other 400 times in the regular season, with the Sixers holding a narrow 203-197 lead. This will be their third and final game this season with Atlanta looking for the sweep.

They last played on March 23 when the Hawks won 132-119 behind Trae Young’s 28 points and 12 assists. Quentin Grimes led the 76ers with 26 points.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers game details and odds

The Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Friday, April 11, at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup will be broadcast locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia and FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Atlanta. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Hawks (-575) vs. 76ers (+425)

Spread: Hawks (-11) vs. 76ers (+11)

Total (O/U): Hawks -110 (o240) vs. 76ers -110 (u240)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers preview

This is a crucial game for the Hawks as they are still in the risk of dropping to the final two play-in spots, which could eliminate them after one matchup in the play-in tournament. They will play the second leg of a back-to-back after defeating the Brooklyn Nets 133-109 on Thursday.

Ad

Zaccharie Risacher led the team with 38 points, while Trae Young had a double-double of 24 points and 12 assists. Atlanta has won just four of its past 10 games and needs to be at its best for the remaining two games.

The Sixers have been long eliminated from playoff contention in what has been one of the most disappointing seasons in team history. Despite having a great roster, injuries derailed their season.

Joel Embiid and Paul George faced injury issues throughout the season, as Tyrese Maxey tried to carry the team. Even he was ruled out eventually with a finger injury.

Ad

Philly last played on Wednesday and won 122-103 against the Washington Wizards. Jeff Dowtin led the team off the bench with 30 points, while Lonnie Walker IV and Quentin Grimes had 24 and 17 points, respectively.

Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers betting props

Trae Young’s points total is set at 24.5. The oddsmakers project him to stay just under. We, however, expect the opposite. Take a risk and bet on the over.

Zaccharie Risacher’s points total is set at 14.5. He should continue his great form into Friday’s game as well and score more than 14.5 points.

Ad

Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Hawks to get a lopsided win on the road. Most of the Philly starters are out, while Quentim Grimes is questionable with a right shoulder sprain. Atlanta should march to an easy win and cover the spread in a game where the team total stays under 240 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajdeep Barman Rajdeep Barman is a U.S. Sports Editor at Sportskeeda and occasionally writes about basketball. He studied journalism at Mizzou, and prior to working at Sportskeeda, he spent 2.5 years at the Columbia Missourian in the U.S.



He worked as an Assistant Sports Editor and helped cover Mizzou Athletics and local high school sports. There, he formed close professional and personal bonds with The Denver Post's Bennett Durando, OKC Thunder beat writer Joel Lorenzi and Alabama beat writer Nick Kelly.



Rajdeep's interest in the NBA stems from his love for the Golden State Warriors and his appreciation of the team's distinctive playing style, heavily influenced by coach Steve Kerr's inspiration from Barcelona's Tiki-Taka. For Rajdeep, basketball is a platform that fosters community and brings people together.



Rajdeep stays in constant touch with some of the best beat writers in the NBA, which helps him learn and stay closer to the news. Being trained in the AP Handbook, he ensures highest levels of relevance, accuracy and ethics in his content.



When not working for Sportskeeda, he likes to travel, take quizzes and spend time with his partner. Know More

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.