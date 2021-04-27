Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - April 28th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Philadelphia 76ers take on the Atlanta Hawks in a double-header in the 2020-21 NBA at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday.

In their last game against the OKC Thunder, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons returned to the Philadelphia 76ers lineup. The 76ers had to make do without their two star men during the second of their double-header against the Milwaukee Bucks but still produced an emphatic 31-point victory.

The Atlanta Hawks, meanwhile, have also had a highly impressive campaign. They are fifth in the Eastern Conference and looking good for the postseason.

Trae Young and De’Andre Hunter’s injuries are a cause for concern. The Atlanta Hawks fell to the Detroit Pistons in their last game, despite a double-double from Clint Capela. Kevin Huerter and Brandon Goodwin were both hurt during the fourth quarter of the game against the Detroit Pistons and are not expected to be available for this one.

Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 28th, 2021; 7:00 PM ET (Tuesday, April 29th; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

Trae Young and De'Andre Hunter will both miss this game for the Atlanta Hawks.

The Atlanta Hawks have a mounting injury list as they approach the business end of the season. Kevin Huerter got injured in their last game and joins Lou Williams in the list of doubtful starters against the Atlanta Hawks.

Moreover, Trae Young and De’Andre Hunter are both nursing injuries. The two stars join the likes of Cam Reddish, Tony Snell and Brandon Goodwin. Meanwhile, Bogdan Bogdanovic has had an upturn in form, although the Atlanta Hawks will face a tall task against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Key Player – Clint Capela

Clint Capela’s dominant performances have been a key reason for the Atlanta Hawks’ success this season.

The 26-year old has done a brilliant job at both ends of the court and is averaging a double-double, tallying 15.5 points and 14.7 rebounds per game. His defensive screening and clocking ability have been on full display; Capela has also registered 2.1 blocks and 0.7 steals per game while shooting at almost 60%.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic | Shooting Guard - Kevin Huerter | Small Forward - Solomon Hill | Power Forward - John Collins | Center - Clint Capela.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Ben Simmons is having a great season for the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Philadelphia 76ers have also had their fair share of injury woes but will look to count on the likes of Ben Simmons and Embiid, two contenders for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

In their last outing, the 76ers were highly efficient offensively and had as many as six players scoring in double digits; Dwight Howard came off the bench to produce nine points and 11 rebounds.

The Philadelphia 76ers have stuttered a bit in recent weeks, which is understandable in the unavailability of multiple stars. But for this game, with only Mike Scott and Danny Green listed as doubtful, the Philadelphia 76ers will fancy their chances of reclaiming the no. 1 position in the Eastern Conference.

Key Player – Joel Embiid

It is impossible for the Philadelphia 76ers not to consider Joel Embiid as the single-most impactful player on their roster this season.

Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris have played their roles perfectly, although the three have not played together consistently in recent weeks.

Nevertheless, Embiid has produced extraordinary numbers and is deserving of the MVP title. He produced 24 points, three assists and three rebounds in his last outing.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Shake Milton l Shooting Guard - Seth Curry l Small Forward - Danny Green l Power Forward - Tobias Harris l Center - Joel Embiid.

Hawks vs 76ers Match Prediction

The Atlanta Hawks, who were without several first-team regulars, were handed a heavy defeat by the Detroit Pistons in their last game.

Meanwhile, with all of their key stars fit, the Philadelphia 76ers look like one of the strongest teams in the league this season. They produced a dominating performance in their last game and will look to continue their winning run against the inconsistent Atlanta Hawks.

Where to watch the Hawks vs 76ers game?

The game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Philadelphia 76ers will be telecast on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Bally Sports Southeast - Atlanta (SE-ATL). The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.