Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - October 30th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Atlanta Hawks go head-to-head with the Philadelphia 76ers in an enticing 2021-22 NBA season game at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday.

It will be a rematch of last season's Eastern Conference semi-finals, which the Hawks won in seven games. That playoff loss led to a rift between the 76ers organization and their star player Ben Simmons, who was probably their worst performer in that series.

Match Details

Fixture - Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date and Time - Saturday, October 30th; 7:30 PM ET (Sunday, October 31st, 5:00 AM IST).

Venue - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks are coming off a 122-111 loss to the Washington Wizards, and have a record of 3-2 on the season so far. Trae Young put up a double-double, and John Collins led the scoring with 28 points. But that was not enough for Nate McMillan's side to register a win on the night. Their defense was quite sub-par in the game, as four players from the Wizards scored 20 or more points.

Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness): Probable

Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery): Out An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow’s game at Philadelphia:Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness): ProbableOnyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery): Out An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow’s game at Philadelphia:Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness): ProbableOnyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery): Out https://t.co/ThTa4mroLC

Three-point shooting has been a major concern for last season's Eastern Conference finalists this season. Their poor shooting was also on display against the Washington Wizards. They also committed 13 turnovers, so McMillan would certainly like to iron out these issues in the game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Key Player - Trae Young

Atlanta Hawks vs New Orleans Pelicans

Trae Young has put up great numbers this season, averaging 24 points, three rebounds and ten assists per game. He is shooting at 44% from the field, but his three-point shots haven't landed well. He has connected only 29% of attempts from the deep in the five games he has played so far.

Young had a breakout 2021 NBA playoffs campaign, where he terrorized the Knicks and 76ers. Now he will have the onerous task of carrying his side to postseason glory.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G -Trae Young, G - Bogdan Bogdanovic, F - De'Andre Hunter, F - John Collins, C - Clint Capela.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Detroit Pistons 110-102 in their most recent game, but it was far from their best of outings. Joel Embiid's 30 points and 18 rebounds were a major reason why Doc Rivers' team triumphed. So it is safe to say that they have struggled without Ben Simmons' playmaking and defense.

However, they will take heart from the fact that they have a winning record as things stand, and will only get better once Simmons is fit. The 76ers did a great job of cleaning the glass and making shots efficiently in the game against the Pistons. So Rivers will look to see more of the same against the Atlanta Hawks as well.

Key Player - Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers vs New Orleans Pelicans

Joel Embiid has put up 21 points, nine rebounds and four assists on 43% shooting from the field and 36% shooting from downtown. He has also tallied 1.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game. He has been more proactive on the passing front, and is averaging a career high in assists.

With Ben Simmons out for an unknown duration, Embiid is expected to lead the charge for the Philadelphia 76ers. The franchise will hope that he continues to remain fit, though.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - Tyrese Maxey; G - Seth Curry; F - Danny Green; F - Tobias Harris; C - Joel Embiid.

Hawks vs 76ers Match Prediction

Both teams have had 3-2 starts to their respective campaigns, and look vulnerable in a few aspects of their games. However, the Atlanta Hawks look like the better side in terms of team chemistry and balance, and should prevail against a 76ers team that is playing without their second-best player.

Where to watch Hawks vs 76ers?

The Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA game will be televised on Bally Sports South East and NBC Sports Philadelphia. The game will be available online on the NBA League Pass as well.

