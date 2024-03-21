Atlanta Hawks vs Phoenix Suns Injury Reports for March 21 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Atlanta Hawks close their West Coast trip with a game against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday. The Hawks have gone 1-3. Meanwhile, the Suns have made a dominant return to Arizona after a gruesome road run, where they recorded two big losses against the Boston Celtics and Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Milwaukee Bucks.

Phoenix, playing on the front of a back-to-back on Wednesday against the Sixers, bagged a 115-102 win. Meanwhile, Atlanta is coming off one of its worst losses of the season on Monday against the LA Lakers, losing 136-105.

The Suns are 40-29, tied for the seventh-best record in the West, while the Hawks are 30-38, 10th in the East.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Phoenix Suns Injury Reports Mar. 21

The Phoenix Suns are the overwhelming favorites to win Thursday's matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. Their better form and talent, combined with a healthy roster augurs well for their victory hopes. Here's a look at the injury reports for both teams:

Atlanta Hawks injury report

The Hawks have eight players on their injury report. Wesley Matthews is questionable with an illness.

Meanwhile, Saddiq Bey (knee), Kobe Bufkin (toe), AJ Griffin (ankle), Mouhamed Gueye (UCL), Jalen Johnson (ankle) and Trae Young (finger) are ruled out with injuries.

Two-way player Seth Lundy is out on a G League assignment.

When will Trae Young return?

Atlanta Hawks All-Star Trae Young has been out since Feb. 24, with a left fifth finger torn ligament injury. He underwent surgery to recover from the ailment. The initial recovery timeline reported was four weeks. By that estimate, Young could be re-evaluated in a week.

As for his return to on-court action, Young could play the last five games of the season, barring any setbacks in his recovery, rehab and reconditioning.

Phoenix Suns' injury report

Josh Okogie and Damion Lee are the only players out injured for the Suns. Okogie is sidelined with an abdomen issue, while Lee is recovering from knee surgery.

Josh Okogie is closing in on his return

The Phoenix Suns are nearly getting all their rotation players back in time ahead of the season's final stretch as they hunt for a top-six finish. One of their key role players, Josh Okogie, has missed the last nine games with a hip (abdomen injury). Okogie is one of their better defensive players, who can play impact minutes in lean stretches.

HC Frank Vogel revealed on Wednesday that the forward is nearing his return while talking about 10-day signing Isaiah Thomas' role with the Suns. Okogie could be back for the Suns when they begin a five-game road trip on Monday against the Spurs.