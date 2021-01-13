Atlanta Hawks vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - January 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Atlanta Hawks travel to Arizona to face the Phoenix Suns in a 2020-21 NBA game on Wednesday night. The two teams started the season near the top of the standings but are looking to recover their mojo after struggling of late.

Match Details

Fixture - Atlanta Hawks vs Phoenix Suns | 2020-21 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Wednesday, January 13th, 9:00 PM ET (Saturday, January 14th, 7:30 AM IST).

Location - Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, AZ.

For their next three games beginning with the Phoenix Suns matchup, the Atlanta Hawks will be on a Western road trip. After going 4-1 in their first five outings, the Atlanta Hawks have sputtered lately, winning only one of their next five. They ended their 4-game losing streak in their last outing.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns have a 7-4 record on the season, which is good enough for fourth place in the competitive Western Conference. They led the West in the standings after a 5-1 start this season but have now lost three of their last five games.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks are coming off a 112-94 win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. The Sixers were hampered by absence of key players due to the league’s health and safety protocols, and the Atlanta Hawks took full advantage of that.

The victory was welcome for the Atlanta Hawks, as they are now eighth in the Eastern Conference after starting the season among the top three. Against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, the Atlanta Hawks will look to continue their winning run.

Key Player - Trae Young

Charlotte Hornets vs Atlanta Hawks

The catalyst for the Atlanta Hawks’ strong start, Trae Young needs to recover the swagger he had in the first few games of the 2020-21 campaign.

Young averaged 30.6 points in five games to start the season but has only registered 19 points a night in his last five.

The inconsistency from Young has to end if the Atlanta Hawks are to regain their stride beginning with the Phoenix Suns matchup.

Atlanta Hawks' Predicted Lineup

G Trae Young G Cam Reddish F DeAndre Hunter F John Collins C Clint Capella.

Phoenix Suns Preview

A 107-128 beating at the hands of the Washington Wizards on Monday prevented the Phoenix Suns from taking back the top spot in the Western Conference.

The Phoenix Suns were led by Devin Booker, who scored 33 points, and Chris Paul, who had 14 points and 11 assists. It was an embarrassing performance from the Phoenix Suns who were up against a team at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

Regardless of the loss, the Phoenix Suns are poised to reclaim their dominance in the West, as they begin a 3-game homestand on Wednesday.

Key Player - Deandre Ayton

Deandre Ayton’s last four games have been good but not good enough. Ayton averaged 10.3 points and 12.3 rebounds per game during that stretch, but he has to be more aggressive in offense, similar to when he averaged 13.7 points in his previous seven games.

This was expected to be Ayton’s breakout season, but with more scoring options in the Phoenix Suns lineup this year, it has been difficult for the former number one pick to get as many touches as he deserves.

When the Atlanta Hawks come to town, Ayton will face Clint Capella, which will be a challenge he has to win if the Phoenix Suns are to come out victorious.

Phoenix Suns' Predicted Lineup

G Chris Paul G Devin Booker F Mikal Bridges F Jae Crowder C Deandre Ayton.

Hawks vs Suns Match Prediction

With the Phoenix Suns returning from a road trip and the Atlanta Hawks reeling from a string of losses that was only broken recently, the setting is ripe for the home team to win this battle of two young rosters.

Chris Paul and Devin Booker form one of the best backcourts in the league. Against Trae Young and Cam Reddish, the Phoenix Suns have an advantage, as Deandre Ayton and Clint Capella almost cancel each other out at the center position.

With Danilo Gallinari still out of the lineup, the Atlanta Hawks could find it difficult to match the Phoenix Suns’ bench production. Unless Trae Young has a big game, like he did in his first few outings in this season, the Phoenix Suns are expected to win this game.

Where to watch Hawks vs Suns?

The Atlanta Hawks - Phoenix Suns matchup will be shown live on local television via FOX Sports Southeast-Atlanta and FOX Sports Arizona. International viewers will be able to view the game on the NBA League Pass.