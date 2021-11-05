Atlanta Hawks vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - November 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Atlanta Hawks start their four-game road trip on Saturday as they take on the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. The Hawks head into the matchup with a two-game losing streak, while the Suns have won three games in a row.

The Atlanta Hawks are coming off their second straight defeat on Thursday. They were defeated at home by the Utah Jazz, 116-98. The Hawks kept it close until the third quarter before the Jazz blew them out of the building in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns are on a roll after a 1-3 start. They have now won three straight games, including a 123-111 win over the Houston Rockets last Thursday. The Suns pulled away in the second half to secure the win amidst all the controversies surrounding owner Robert Sarver.

Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks vs Phoenix Suns | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Saturday, November 6th, 10:00 PM ET (Sunday, November 7th, 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks are not the worst team in the NBA. However, they are having a subpar start to the season. The Hawks are just 4-5 this season and are on a two-game losing streak heading into the matchup with the Phoenix Suns.

In their most recent game, the Atlanta Hawks were defeated by the Utah Jazz at home. The Hawks kept it close for three quarters before the Jazz took over in the fourth quarter. Trae Young was Atlanta's leading scorer with 21 points, four rebounds and seven assists.

De'Andre Hunter continued his breakout season with 14 points, two rebounds and two assists, while John Collins and Clint Capela had 13 points each. It was a total team effort from the Atlanta Hawks in the first three quarters, but their defense fell apart in the final quarter. Additionally, the Utah Jazz were just too good offensively in the fourth quarter.

Key Player – Trae Young

Trae Young is having a slow start to the season, affecting the Atlanta Hawks' play. He is only averaging 22.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game. His free-throw attempts are also down from 8.7 to 5.6, possibly due to the new foul rules implemented by the NBA this season.

Young had a good game against the Utah Jazz, but he has to do much better for his side to beat the Phoenix Suns on Saturday. However, the 23-year-old guard mentioned after the game that the Hawks lack motivation because it's not the playoffs. If they keep playing like they do, they are not going to make the postseason.

"I think guys are learning that. We're no longer the hunters. It's regular season. I'm not going to lie, it's a lot more boring than the playoffs. You got to find that motivation to play like the playoffs," Young said.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G - Trae Young; G - Bogdan Bogdanovic; F - De'Andre Hunter; F - John Collins; C - Clint Capela.

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns are in the headlines for the wrong reasons. Franchise owner Robert Sarver is currently being investigated by the NBA following a report by ESPN claiming racism, misogyny and toxicity in the Suns' ownership.

However, the scandal has not affected the Phoenix Suns on the court as they have won three straight games. They defeated the Houston Rockets 123-111 at home on Thursday. Chris Paul, who went through the same thing with the LA Clippers and Donald Sterling back in 2014, told the media after the game that the team should focus on being a cohesive unit.

"It's not about what everybody else is saying or everybody else is telling you to do or you should do. It's about how we feel as a team, as a unit, coaching staff, everybody within the organization," Paul said.

Key Player – Devin Booker

Devin Booker is one of several NBA stars struggling to start the season. He is averaging just 22.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. The 25-year-old has been getting some time playing the point when Chris Paul is not on the floor.

In the win over the Houston Rockets, Booker finished with 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists. If he can continue playing like that on a regular basis, the Phoenix Suns are going to be very difficult to beat.

The Suns are looking to extend their winning streak to four against the Atlanta Hawks.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

Hawks vs Suns Match Prediction

The Atlanta Hawks vs Phoenix Suns matchup looks even on paper. Each team is loaded with great players, and the game is going to be really exciting.

However, since the Hawks are struggling and on the road, the Suns are the likely winners of this matchup on Saturday.

Where to watch Hawks vs Suns

The Atlanta Hawks vs Phoenix Suns game will be streamed live on the NBA League Pass. Local fans can also watch the game at Bally Sports SouthEast in Atlanta and Bally Sports Arizona in Phoenix.

