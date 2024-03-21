Atlanta Hawks vs Phoenix Suns Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 21, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks vs Phoenix Suns matchup is one of the seven NBA games scheduled for Thursday. This will be the second matchup between the two teams this season, with Atlanta winning the previous game 129-120 on Feb. 2.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Atlanta Hawks vs Phoenix Suns preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for March 21.

The Suns hold a 75-62 all-time advantage against the Hawks. Atlanta won the most recent game behind Trae Young’s 32 points, 15 assists, three steals and a block. Kevin Durant had 35 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, two assists and a block for Phoenix.

Atlanta Hawks vs Phoenix Suns preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The Atlanta Hawks vs Phoenix Suns game is scheduled for Thursday, March 21, at Footprint Center. The game begins at 10:30 p.m. EDT and will be televised on Arizona's Family 3TV/Arizona's Family Sports and Bally Sports SE-ATL. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Hawks (+350) vs. Suns (-455)

Spread: Hawks (+10) vs. Suns (-10)

Total (O/U): Hawks -110 (o226.5) vs. Suns -110 (u226.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

The Hawks (30-38) are 10th in the East and lost their previous game 136-105 against the LA Lakers on Monday. Jalen Johnson led Atlanta with 25 points and nine rebounds. The Hawks won just four out of the past 10 games. A few more losses and their play-in spot could be in danger.

The Suns (40-29) are eighth in the West and split their past 10 games 5-5. In their most recent game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, the Suns won 115-102. Phoenix needs to ensure it doesn’t let the foot off the paddle in the second game of a back-to-back.

The Suns are separated by just 0.5 games with the sixth spot in the standings, something they will aim for to guarantee playoff participation.

Atlanta Hawks vs Phoenix Suns starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Hawks will be without Trae Young (finger), Kobe Bufkin (toe), Saddiq Bey (torn left ACL), Mouhamed Gueye (UCL Sprain), Jalen Johnson (ankle), AJ Griffin (lower leg) and Seth Lundy (back). Wesley Matthews is questionable with an illness. Atlanta coach Quin Snyder should start:

PG: Dejounte Murray SG: Vit Krejci SF: Bogdan Bogdanovic PF: De’Andre Hunter C: Clint Capela

The Hawks’ key players off the bench could be Garrison Mathews, Onyeka Okongwu and Trent Forrest.

The Suns will be without Damion Lee (knee) and Josh Okogie (abdomen) on Thursday. Phoenix coach Frank Vogel should start:

PG: Devin Booker SG: Bradley Beal SF: Grayson Allen PF: Kevin Durant C: Jusuf Nurkic

Phoenix’s key substitutes should be Eric Gordon, Royce O’Neale, Bol Bol and Drew Eubanks.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Atlanta Hawks vs Phoenix Suns betting tips

Bogdan Bogdanovic has an over/under of 24.5 points for the game. He scored 25 points or more in just one of the past five games. Bogdanovic is unlikely to score over 24.5 points on Thursday.

Kevin Durant has an over/under of 24.5 points for the game. He averages 27.8 points for the season. After a few lackluster games where Durant didn’t score over 25 points, he should breach the mark against Atlanta.

Atlanta Hawks vs Phoenix Suns prediction

The Suns are favored to win at home and rightly so. Phoenix’s Big Three is formidable and could be almost impossible for Atlanta to contain. The Suns should cover the spread for a win. This should be a high-scoring game with the team total being over 226.5 points.