Atlanta Hawks vs San Antonio Spurs: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Atlanta Hawks will play the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center on Wednesday. The game is scheduled to be played at 8:30 PM ET and will be available on Bally Sports SW-SA and Bally Sports SE-ATL.

Atlanta, with their fifth consecutive victory, have pushed their record to 9-9 and are 11th in the Eastern Conference. This hot streak after losing six straight games was much needed for the Atlanta Hawks to make a comeback this season. In their last five games they have shot 13.6 triples per game. If they can carry this performance against San Antonio, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich will find his team at a major disadvantage.

San Antonio Spurs @spurs



#PorVida With his third triple-double of the season last night, DJ is now tied for most by any NBA player so far this year 📊 With his third triple-double of the season last night, DJ is now tied for most by any NBA player so far this year 📊#PorVida https://t.co/iVtKhiJD6j

The Spurs, on the other hand, are on a five-game losing streak. Much of the credit for their failure goes to the team's inability to adapt to the modern format of the game. The San Antonio Spurs have made only 9.8 three-pointers per game this season. In comparison, their opponents have shot 12.9 threes per game. If San Antonio can't limit the Atlanta Hawks' attempts from downtown, then their low scoring from beyond the arc will prove to be their downfall.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

De'Andre Hunter, who has missed the last five games, will continue to be absent in the coming days. Hunter is expected to be out of action for eight weeks following surgery to fix his right wrist injury. Hunter was averaging 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 threes per game this season.

Meanwhile, Onyeka Okongwu will continue with rehab after shoulder surgery that has delayed his 2021-22 debut by at least six months. Apart from the two, the Hawks have a healthy roster.

Player Name Status Reason De'Andre Hunter Out Right wrist injury Onyeka Okongwu Out Right shoulder injury

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

The Spurs likewise have only two players listed in their injury report. Zach Collins, one of the young prospects of San Antonio, is set to return around Christmas. Collins is yet to play a single game this season.

Meanwhile, Doug McDermott, the Spurs' best three-point shooter, is marked as questionable against the Hawks. McDermott, who is currently averaging 10.4 points and 2.1 three-pointers, did not play against the Phoenix Suns due to right knee inflammation.

Player Name Status Reason Doug McDermott Questionable Right knee inflammation Zach Collins Out Left ankle stress fracture

Atlanta Hawks vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted Lineups

Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks will without a doubt start Trae Young at point guard. Young is Atlanta's golden boy. The 23-year-old is not only the best scorer on the team but also the primary playmaker and shooter. He is currently averaging 25 points, 9 assists and 2.6 threes per game. Bogdan Bogdanovic, Hawk's second-best downtown shooter, will play alongside Young in the backcourt.

Meanwhile, Clint Capela, who is currently averaging 11.3 points and 11.9 rebounds, will start at center in the frontcourt along with John Collins and Kevin Huerter.

San Antonio Spurs

If McDermott is unable to play on Wednesday, Lonnie Walker IV will replace him as the team's starting small forward. Walker, who is currently averaging 10.8 points per game, will join Jakob Poeltl and Keldon Johnson in the frontcourt.

Popovich likes to start Dejounte Murray and Derrick White in the backcourt. Murray, who is averaging 18.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 8 assists, is San Antonio's most lethal weapon.

Atlanta Hawks vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted Starting 5s

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard - Trae Young | Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic | Small Forward - Kevin Huerter | Power Forward - John Collins | Center - Clint Capela.

San Antonio Spurs

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Point Guard - Dejounte Murray | Shooting Guard - Derrick White | Small Forward - Lonnie Walker IV | Power Forward - Keldon Johnson | Center - Jakob Poeltl.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra