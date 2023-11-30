Atlanta Hawks vs San Antonio Spurs: Prediction and betting tips | Nov. 30, 2023

The Atlanta Hawks (8-9) will face the San Antonio Spurs (3-14) on Thursday, November 30. The Hawks come into the contest with a top-five offense in the NBA. However, their defense continues to be a significant weakness. On the other hand, the Spurs are struggling on both sides of the floor.

Victor Wembanyama will be a difficult matchup for the Hawks. The rookie big man could have a big scoring night, as Atlanta's defense will struggle to contain him or match his size on the interior. However, the Spurs will need to find a way to shut down Trae Young, who is always a threat to score in bunches from deep.

Atlanta Hawks vs San Antonio Spurs: Game details, prediction and betting tips

Game Details

Teams: Atlanta Hawks (8-9) vs. San Antonio Spurs (3-14)

Date and Time: November 30, 2023 | 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas

Atlanta Hawks vs San Antonio Spurs: Preview

Victor Wembanyama is questionable for the San Antonio Spurs. The rookie big man is dealing with right hip tightness and will likely be a game-time decision.

The Spurs are expecting to have Jeremy Sochan in their rotation, as he is listed as probable to begin the day.

The Hawks are missing Kobe Bufkin, Mouhamed Gueye, and Jalen Johnson. Atlanta will feel Johnson's absence, as he was enjoying a breakout start to the season and proving himself to be one of the best defenders on the team.

Nevertheless, Quin Snyder will likely look to continue with his motion offense and a defense that incorporates limited switching.

Atlanta Hawks vs San Antonio Spurs: Projected starting lineups

The Atlanta Hawks starting lineup could look like this: Dejounte Murray, Trae Young, De'Andre Hunter, Saddiq Bey, and Clint Capela.

The Hawks starting rotation is full of elite shooters and slashers. However, there is very little balance in terms of defensive upside, and that has been the limiting factor for multiple seasons.

The San Antonio Spurs starting lineup could look like this: Jeremy Sochan, Malaki Branham, Keldon Johnson, Victor Wembanyama, and Zach Collins.

The Spurs are struggling to grind out wins, having won just three games in 17 attempts. However, the young talent is getting consistent minutes and will develop at a steady pace. This season was never about contending or chasing win totals for the Spurs.

Atlanta Hawks vs San Antonio Spurs: Betting tips

In his last five games, Trae Young has averaged 30.6 points per night. The star guard enters the contest against the San Antonio Spurs as -120 to score over 26.5 points against Gregg Popovich's struggling team.

Victor Wembanyama has registered more than 2.5 blocks in four of his last 10 games. He is +140 to block three or more attempts against the Atlanta Hawks. If you prefer, you can get the under for -175.

Dejounte Murray is averaging 5.4 assists per game this season. He's -104 to dish out over 5.5 dimes against the Spurs. Given San Antonio's struggles to contain penetration, this could be a logical option.

Young is converting 47.5% of his threes over the last five games. The sharpshooting guard is -140 to hit more than 2.5 threes in his latest outing.

Atlanta Hawks vs San Antonio Spurs: Prediction

The Atlanta Hawks enter their contest against the San Antonio Spurs as -7 favorites on the spread and -285 favorites on the money line. The Hawk's offense will be a tough test for the Spurs' defense, and they could quickly see the game get out of hand.

San Antonio will need to be at their best if they want to slow down Atlanta's elite backcourt, while Clint Capela's rim-running and physicality on the glass will be another new test for Wembanyama, assuming he's cleared to play.