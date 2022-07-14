Atlanta Hawks vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction & Match Preview - July 14th, 2022 | NBA Summer League 2022

The Atlanta Hawks will face-off against the San Antonio Spurs at Cox Pavilion. It is the final scheduled game for both sides in the Las Vegas Summer League.

The Atlanta Hawks are coming off a tight 95-88 win against the Miami Heat, giving them their first win in Las Vegas. Tyrese Martin rose to the challenge, after two poor performances – recording 21 points on a 64.3% shooting night.

The San Antonio Spurs, on the other hand, were defeated 97-84 by the Houston Rockets – despite a strong all-round performance by Malaki Branham. The Rockets’ defense was on-point, limiting two of the Spurs’ starters to a single-digit scoring contribution.

Both teams have struggled to win games in the summer, with the Spurs yet to register a win.

Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks vs. San Antonio Spurs | NBA Summer League 2022.

Date & Time: Thursday July 14; 4:00 PM ET (Friday, July 15; 1:30 AM IST).

Venue: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

Sharife Cooper is yet to make an impact in the Las Vegas Summer League

The Hawks stepped it up against the Miami Heat after poor shooting performances in back-to-back games. The Utah Jazz match-up remained close, with Chaundee Brown Jr. scoring a team-high 15 points, but the game ended in defeat for the Hawks.

The subsequent match-up against the New Orleans Pelicans was a disaster, given the team collectively shot only 31.7% from the field. Chaundee Brown Jr. and Justin Tillman combined for 28 points, but the Pelicans won 101-73 – as Trey Murphy III put on a show.

After cleaning up their act against the Miami Heat, the Hawks will look to keep that up in the upcoming fixture.

Key Player – Tyrese Martin

Tyrese Martin was almost passive in the first two games, scoring but not being aggressive enough. He switched gears against the Heat, attacking the rim and being active on the boards as well. Martin has the ability to shoot from beyond the arc as well, which adds value to the team’s offense.

NBA TV @NBATV



Martin has 21 to lead all scorers Tyrese Martin hit the "too small" after the finish 🤣Martin has 21 to lead all scorers Tyrese Martin hit the "too small" after the finish 🤣Martin has 21 to lead all scorers 🔥 https://t.co/Z0TBq4Yk5M

Chaundee Brown Jr. has been consistent, but in order for the Atlanta Hawks to walk away with a victory – Martin’s contribution will be necessary. Martin should continue to show his intensity on the floor and try to get going early.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

Guard – Joel Ayayi | Guard – Sharife Cooper | Forward – Tyrese Martin | Forward – Chaundee Brown Jr. | Center – Justin Tillman

San Antonio Spurs Preview

Darius Days recorded a double-double off the bench - against the Rockets

The Spurs have suffered defeats in all their Las Vegas Summer League match-ups, starting with a close game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Blake Wesley and Joshua Primo scored 20 points apiece, but nine points put the two teams apart.

The closest the Spurs came to winning was against the Golden State Warriors, ultimately losing 85-86 without making a final attempt – due to a turnover.

Blake Wesley scored a game-high 20 points, despite shooting just 35% from the field. Jonathan Kuminga proved to be a problem for the Spurs throughout the game, even making the go-ahead free-throw.

The Rockets beat the Spurs 97-84 in their subsequent match-up, despite strong performances from multiple players. The Spurs were close, but a fourth-quarter surge from the Rockets took away their chances of a victory.

Key Player – Malaki Branham

Branham has played in the guard and forward position for the San Antonio Spurs and has been able to create his own offense as well. Barring the Warriors match-up, Branham has recorded a good shooting percentage and will be an important piece in the upcoming fixture.

NBA @NBA SWISH



Malaki Branham drains the TOUGH fadeaway jumper SWISHMalaki Branham drains the TOUGH fadeaway jumper https://t.co/CfeqS7DiDs

Branham can shoot the three-ball pretty well and has managed to get a few steals as well. It will be important for the Spurs to set an aggressive tone right from the tip-off, with Malaki Branham leading the way.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

Guard – Blake Wesley | Guard – DJ Stewart | Forward – Malaki Branham | Forward – Dominick Barlow | Center – Robert Woodward II

Hawks vs Spurs Match Prediction

Although the Hawks’ single victory so far puts them in a better position for the upcoming fixture, the Spurs have lost their games by a narrow margin. Given the lack of wins so far, the San Antonio Spurs are likely to push for a victory with a managed rotation.

The Atlanta Hawks, however, seem to have found a rhythm from deep and have been more active defensively. The game is likely to go into the final stretch, given both teams are in a must-win situation.

Where to watch the Atlanta Hawks vs San Antonio Spurs?

The Hawks' game against the Spurs will be broadcast on ESPN 2. The game will also be available to stream on the NBA League Pass.

