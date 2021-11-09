Atlanta Hawks vs Utah Jazz: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 9th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Atlanta Hawks will play the Utah Jazz at the Vivint Arena in an exciting NBA 2021-22 regular-season game on Tuesday.

Both teams will come into this game after disappointing defeats in their previous games. In their last meeting against Atlanta this season, the Jazz registered a dominant 116-98 win.

The Atlanta Hawks will hope to avenge that defeat and get a positive result against the Jazz on the road. However, the Hawks' run of disappointing results continued, as they lost against the mighty Golden State Warriors on Monday.

Things looked very tight between the two teams at half-time. But a scoring burst from Stephen Curry in the second half ensured a 127-113 win for the Warriors. After four consecutive defeats, the Hawks will hope to end their losing streak with a win against the Jazz on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz come into this game after a disappointing loss against the Orlando Magic. Cole Anthony scored 33 points on the night to lead the Magic to a 107-100 win, handing Utah their third defeat of the season.

They will hope to bounce back strong and get back to winning ways against the Hawks at home.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

Onyeka Okongwu will be out of this game due to a shoulder injury. The Hawks have not reported any other players out for this game yet.

Player Name Status Reason Onyeka Okongwu Out Shoulder Injury

ραтʀι¢к @patricks_rocks Onyeka Okongwu’s presence can’t be understated.. There were times last season where he was the glue to the bench unit playing well on both sides of the floor. No excuses but he’s gonna really help the team turn this thing around when he gets back Onyeka Okongwu’s presence can’t be understated.. There were times last season where he was the glue to the bench unit playing well on both sides of the floor. No excuses but he’s gonna really help the team turn this thing around when he gets back

Utah Jazz Injury Report

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz against the Miami Heat.

Rudy Gay has been ruled out of the game due to a right heel injury. Elijah Hughes has been reported as questionable due to a non-covid related illness. The other Jazz player who will be out for this game is Udoka Azubuike, who is ruled out due to G-League commitments.

Player Name Status Reason Rudy Gay Out Right Heel Injury Elijah Hughes Questionable Non- Covid related Illness Udoka Azubuike Out G-League

Utah Jazz @utahjazz Injury report:



OUT - Rudy Gay (right heel injury recovery)



QUESTIONABLE - Elijah Hughes (non-COVID related illness)



OUT - Udoka Azubuike (G League - on assignment) Injury report: OUT - Rudy Gay (right heel injury recovery)QUESTIONABLE - Elijah Hughes (non-COVID related illness)OUT - Udoka Azubuike (G League - on assignment)

Atlanta Hawks vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Starting Lineups

Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets

Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic should feature in the backcourt for the Atlanta Hawks. Both players will need to put on a good show if Atlanta want to get over the line against the Jazz. De'Andre Hunter and John Collins could continue playing in the frontcourt, while Clint Capela should start at center for the Hawks.

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz could go with the same lineup they have since the start of the season.

Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell should lead the troops from the backcourt. Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O'Neale could keep their positions in the frontcourt, while Rudy Gobert provides rim protection and defensive stability for the Utah Jazz from the center.

Atlanta Hawks vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Starting 5s

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard - Trae Young; Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic; Small Forward - De'Andre Hunter; Power Forward - John Collins; Center - Clint Capela.

Utah Jazz

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Point Guard - Mike Conley; Shooting Guard - Donovan Mitchell; Small Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic; Power Forward - Royce O'Neale; Center - Rudy Gobert.

Edited by Bhargav