Atlanta Hawks vs Utah Jazz: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 15, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks visit the Utah Jazz on Friday at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, with tipoff at 9:30 p.m. ET. This will be the second and final game of their season series with the Hawks winning their first bout 124-97 on Feb. 27 and is part of the NBA's six-game slate.

The Hawks (29-36) are 10th in the East and third in the Southeast division, coming off a 106-102 loss to the second-worst Western Conference team, the Portland Trail Blazers, on Wednesday on the road.

On the other hand, the Utah Jazz (28-37) have fallen to the 12th spot in the West and fourth in the Northwest. They are coming off a 123-107 loss to the Boston Celtics at home on Tuesday.

Atlanta Hawks vs Utah Jazz prediction, starting lineups and betting tips

The cross-conference matchup is set to be locally aired on KJZZ and Peachtree TV for home and away coverage.

The game can also be streamed live on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free access.

Atlanta Hawks vs Utah Jazz preview

Hawks' loss against the Blazers was the first outing of their five-game road trip where they have struggled losing 19 games and winning just 13.

The Atlanta Hawks have maintained a 5-5 record in their last 10 games, holding onto the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

In their recent matchup, Atlanta initially established a seven-point lead after the first quarter and maintained a five-point advantage at halftime. However, Portland staged a remarkable comeback in the third quarter, surging ahead to a 12-point lead before ultimately securing a four-point victory.

Notably, the Hawks struggled on the boards, being outrebounded by Portland with a margin of 49-38. Additionally, Portland's efficiency from the free-throw line proved crucial, as they converted 20-of-24 attempts, while Atlanta managed 12-of-18.

Atlanta has showcased commendable performance from the free-throw line throughout the season, ranking seventh in the league with a notable free-throw percentage of 80.6%.

However, their field-goal shooting has been less consistent, placing them 23rd in the NBA with a field-goal percentage of 46.4%. Defensively, the Hawks have struggled to limit their opponents' shooting efficiency, ranking 28th in opponent field-goal percentage at 49.4%.

The Utah Jazz suffered their third consecutive loss, continuing a challenging stretch where they've only managed 2 wins in their last 10 games. As a result, they currently sit 6.0 games behind the final playoff spot in the Western Conference standings.

This upcoming game will mark the second matchup of their four-game homestand. Despite recent setbacks, the Jazz maintain a solid home record of 19-13 for the season.

Utah was no match against Boston, finding themselves trailing by 15 points at halftime. Despite a spirited rally that narrowed the deficit to six points in the third quarter, the Celtics asserted control in the final frame to secure the victory.

The Jazz had commendable shooting accuracy throughout the game, hitting 47.7% of their field goals, including an impressive 15-of-32 from beyond the arc (46.9%). However, Boston's higher shot volume, combined with their 20-of-49 3-point shooting, ultimately proved decisive in the outcome.

Atlanta Hawks vs Utah Jazz starting lineups and rotations

The Hawks will start Dejounte Murray at PG, Vit Krejci at SG, Bogdan Bogdanovic at SF, De'Andre Hunter at PF and Clint Capela at center.

The Jazz will start Keyonte George at PG, Collin Sexton at SG, Brice Sensabaugh at SF, Luka Samanic at PF and John Collins at center.

Dejounte Murray has averaged 41.3 minutes in the last three games followed by Bogdan at 35.0. Hunter and Capela are next, averaging 32.7 and 26.7, respectively.

Vit Krejci and Trent Forrest have been serving as replacements for Murray and Bogdanovic, averaging 25.0 and 8.7 minutes per game, respectively.

Forrest typically enters the game towards the end of the first quarter and plays for around four minutes into the second quarter.

He then re-enters the game during the last three minutes of the third quarter. On the other hand, Krejci's playing time is more flexible. He tends to receive the bulk of his minutes in the second half, often checking into the game around the midway mark of the second quarter.

Keyonte George has been logging the highest minutes for the Jazz in the last three games, averaging 36.5 minutes per game, followed by Sexton with 34.0 minutes. Collins and Brice have been playing 31.3 and 28.3 minutes, respectively.

Talen Horton-Tucker typically enters the game to relieve George towards the end of the first quarter and starts the second quarter. He then returns to the game during the third and fourth quarters, maintaining a consistent trend. On average, Horton-Tucker has been playing 16.7 minutes per game.

Atlanta Hawks vs Utah Jazz betting tips

Collin Sexton is contributing significantly to the team's offense, averaging 18.2 ppg, 2.6 rpg and 4.7 apg.

On the defensive end, he also contributes with 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game. His point prop is set at over/under 21.5 and is favored to cross or reach this mark at -125.

John Collins has averaged 14.6 ppg, 8.5 rpg and 1.2 apg. His point prop is set at over/under 17.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark at -120.

Jalen Johnson has averaged 15.7 ppg, 8.6 rpg, and 3.4 apg on 52.2% from the field and 34.6% from the field. His point prop is set at over/under 16.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark at -120.

Atlanta Hawks vs Utah Jazz prediction

The Hawks are favored to win despite playing on the road according to sportsbooks and betting lines. They are favored with -122 on the money line and -2.5 point spread.

Despite not having Trae Young, the Hawks are favored to cross the over mark set at 223.5, while the Jazz are expected to go under 224.