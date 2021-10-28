×
Atlanta Hawks vs Washington Wizards: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 28th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Washington Wizards will take on the Atlanta Hawks at the Capital One Arena on Thursday
Godwin Mathew
ANALYST
Modified Oct 28, 2021 10:33 AM IST
Preview

The Atlanta Hawks will face the Washington Wizards in an exciting Eastern Conference matchup at the Capital One Arena on Thursday. Both teams head into this game on the back of stunning victories in their previous encounters.

The Hawks secured a 102-99 win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, courtesy of two clutch free throws from Trae Young. The 23-year-old scored 31 points on the night to help his side secure their third win of the season.

Meanwhile, the Wizards are on an incredible run of form. They pulled off an impressive 116-107 win against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, cruising to their third victory this season. Montrezl Harrell and Spencer Dinwiddie combined for 47 points on the night.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

The Atlanta Hawks secured a 102-99 win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday
The Atlanta Hawks will have all their starters back for their game against the Washington Wizards.

The Wizards missed the services of Lou Williams and Onyeka Okongwu in their previous game. While Williams is dealing with right ankle soreness, Okongwu is recovering from a right shoulder injury. The duo's status for Thursday's game is unknown at the moment.

Player Name Status Reason
Lou Williams Unknown Right Ankle Soreness
Onyeka OkongwuUnknown Right Shoulder Injury 

Washington Wizards Injury Report

The Washington Wizards have several players out due to injuries.

Thomas Bryant and Anthony Gill will both be sidelined for Thursday's game. Rui Hachimrua is still not with the team and will not be available for this encounter.

Raul Neto was ruled out against the Boston Celtics. His status for the game against the Atlanta Hawks is still unknown. He could be a game-time decision.

Player Name Status Reason 
Thomas Bryant Out Left Knee Injury
Anthony GillOut Right Calf Strain 
Rui Hachimura Out Not with the team 
Raul Neto UnknownLeft Shoulder Contusion

Atlanta Hawks vs Washington Wizards: Predicted Lineups

Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks will likely deploy the same lineup they have adopted since the start of last season.

Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic will share the backcourt. De'Andre Hunter and John Collins will feature on the frontcourt, while Clint Capela will start at the center position.

Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards pulled off an impressive 116-107 win against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday
The Washington Wizards are also expected to use the same lineup they have deployed since the start of the season.

Spencer Dinwiddie and Bradley Beal will start at the guard positions. Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will take the frontcourt positions, while Daniel Gafford will start as the center.

Atlanta Hawks vs Washington Wizards: Predicted Starting 5s

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard - Trae Young | Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic | Small Forward - De'Andre Hunter | Power Forward - John Collins | Center - Clint Capela

Washington Wizards

Point Guard - Spencer Dinwiddie | Shooting Guard - Bradley Beal | Small Forward - Kyle Kuzma | Power Forward - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | Center - Daniel Gafford

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
