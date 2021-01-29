Atlanta Hawks vs Washington Wizards Prediction & Match Preview - January 29th 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Atlanta Hawks will play against the struggling Washington Wizards at Toyota Center in the nation's capital in an enticing 2020-21 NBA clash on Friday night.

Things are not looking good for the Washington Wizards this season, as they have lost six of their last seven games. They head back home after a 3-game road trip to try and get back on the winning track.

On the other hand, the Atlanta Hawks have won four of their previous six games and will look to continue their winning momentum.

Match Details

Fixture - Atlanta Hawks vs Washington Wizards | 2020-21 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Friday, January 29th, 7:00 PM ET (Saturday, January 30th, 5:30 AM IST).

Venue - Capital One Arena, Washington, DC.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

In their last game, the Atlanta Hawks lost a 128-132 overtime game to the title-contending Brooklyn Nets. However, there were lots of positives for them despite the defeat. Four players scored more than 20 points for the Atlanta Hawks.

Key Player - Trae Young

The Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young will be playing against one of the top point guards in the league - Russell Westbrook - when they face the Washington Wizards.

It will not be an easy task trying to contain Westbrook, even though the former MVP doesn’t look as explosive as he used to during his Oklahoma City Thunder days.

Trae Young lit it up in his last two games 🔥



43 Pts, 8-12 3-Pt FG

38 Pts, 3-5 3-Pt FG pic.twitter.com/lc8mtZcm8p — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 23, 2021

Young has to match Westbrook’s quickness and ferocity going to the basket, and make sure he keeps the Washington Wizards guard on his toes. Young should have no problem doing that, as he has been on fire of late, averaging 32.2 points and 9.7 assists per game in his last six outings.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G Trae Young, G Kevin Huerter, F DeAndre Hunter, F John Collins, C Clint Capella.

Washington Wizards Preview

Russell Westbrook (center) of the Washington Wizards

It has not been a good few weeks for the Washington Wizards who are facing questions about their ability to stay competitive in ball-games.

Despite some amazing performances from All-Star guard Bradley Beal, the Washington Wizards have not been able to translate that into triumphs, whether at home or on the road.

With a month already gone by since the season started, this game against the Atlanta Hawks is a must-win for the Washington Wizards if they wish to turn their campaign around.

Key Player - Bradley Beal

There have been clamors on social media for Bradley Beal to be freed from basketball purgatory a.k.a. the Washington Wizards.

As previously mentioned, Beal’s big-game performances are being laid to waste by his team’s inability to support him.

Bradley Beal is the first player in NBA history to lose 10 straight games when recording at least 40 points.



(via @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/7PUWzsXbHN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 28, 2021

Nonetheless, for the Washington Wizards to stay in the game with the Atlanta Hawks, Beal has to keep putting up his usual output of 35.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists a game. However, if he has an off-day, the Washington Wizards could be blown out of the game.

Coach Scott Brooks has to find a way to diversify the offense while letting Beal do his thing.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

G Russell Westbrook, G Bradley Beal F Isaac Bong,a F Jordan Bell, C Robin Lopez.

Hawks vs Wizards Match Prediction

Trae Young (#11) and John Collins (#20) of the Atlanta Hawk

The Washington Wizards are a mess right now. And it doesn’t look like they will have any significant changes when the Atlanta Hawks visit.

Russell Westbrook, who was rested in the game against the Pelicans, will have to provide more scoring in support of Bradley Beal if the Washington Wizards have any hope of preventing an Atlanta Hawks victory.

Danilo Gallinari’s instant offense from the bench makes the Atlanta Hawks dangerous. Trae Young, DeAndre Hunter and John Collins form a solid trio that is getting more and more comfortable playing together, whereas the Washington Wizards appear to be in disarray as a group.

Unless the Washington Wizards can get their act together, the Atlanta Hawks should win this Friday matchup.

Where to watch Hawks vs Wizards?

The Atlanta Hawks-Washington Wizards game will be shown locally on FOX Sports Southeast Atlanta and NBC Sports Washington. The game can also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.