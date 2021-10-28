Atlanta Hawks vs Washington Wizards Prediction & Match Preview - October 28th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Atlanta Hawks will lock horns with their Eastern Conference rivals, the Washington Wizards, in an exciting game at the Capital One Arena on Thursday. Both teams come into the game after securing stunning victories in their previous encounters.

The Hawks managed to get the better of the Pelicans in their previous game. Trae Young scored 31 points and succeeded in grabbing five rebounds and seven assists. The team faced some resilience from the Pelicans in the fourth quarter but hung on to grab a 102-99 win on the night. They will be hoping to continue their brilliance by registering another victory against the Wizards on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Wizards secured a 116-107 win in their game against the Boston Celtics. Montrezl Harrell scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to help the team to victory. He shot 76.9% from the field and paved the way for the Wizards' third win of the season. They will be looking to continue their sensational run with another brilliant performance against the Atlanta Hawks at home.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks have looked like a solid team up until now. They started their season with a win over the Mavericks. The team stumbled and lost their second game against the Cavs, but bounced back with two wins against the Pistons and Pelicans respectively.

They surprised the NBA community when they made it to the Eastern Conference Finals last season. However, the Atlanta Hawks are adamant in proving last time was no fluke. They will look to replicate their brilliance from last season and hope to achieve greater success this term. A victory against the Wizards would help the team prepare for a tough schedule in the coming weeks.

Key Player - Trae Young

Trae Young is one of the best young players in the league. His brilliance during the 2021 NBA Playoffs helped him get the attention of all the basketball fans and that also helped him get the lucrative max contract extension from the Hawks. Trae will be hoping to continue elevating his game this season.

He had an impressive outing against the Pelicans and will be looking to carry the same forward. He will be key to the Hawks' chances of making a deep run into the playoffs. If things work out well for the youngster, this could certainly be the season he breaks into the All-NBA team.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G-Trae Young, G - Bogdan Bogdanovic, F - De'Andre Hunter, F - John Collins, C - Clint Capela

Washington Wizards Preview

The Washington Wizards secured some exciting players during the offseason. Kyle Kuzma, Spencer Dinwiddie, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell all added to boost the strength of the roster. The Wizards went winless in the preseason, however, since the start of the regular season, they have looked absolutely solid and have responded well to all the challenges thrown at them.

Their last game ended in a 116-207 win for them. Spencer Dinwiddie and Montrezl Harrell starred for the Wizards as they took things under control to lead the team to their third win of the season. The team will be hoping for similar performances from these players when they take on the Hawks on Thursday.

Key Player - Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal put up some amazing numbers during the 2020-21 season. He finished second behind Steph Curry in the run to become the scoring champion and led the team to the playoffs, despite a slow start to the season. The Wizards have recruited some extremely talented players to the roster and have made their intentions clear of getting deep into the playoffs this season.

Bradley Beal will play a big role if the team wants to achieve success this term. He has shown glimpses of brilliance this season and will be hoping to put up a big scoring night when the team takes on the Hawks on Thursday.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

G - Spencer Dinwiddie, G - Bradley Beal, F - Kyle Kuzma, F - Kentavious Caldwell - Pope, C - Daniel Gafford

Hawks vs Wizards Match Prediction

The Atlanta Hawks have some exciting players like Trae Young, Clint Capela, John Collins and Bogdan Bogdanovic on their team. These players are capable of turning the game on its head by producing special performances. Playing the Wizards is never easy. However, given the form the Hawks are in and the players on their roster, they certainly have a better chance of getting the better of the Wizards on Thursday.

Where to watch the Hawks vs Wizards game?

Streaming for NBA preseason games is available on the official NBA app. A subscription to this app will give you access to all NBA preseason and regular-season games. The Atlanta Hawks vs Washington Wizards game will also be locally telecast on Bally Sports South East and NBC Sports Washington.

