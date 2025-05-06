Austin Reaves' Lakers exit opens up space for $15,000,000 center to aid Luka Doncic & LeBron James in NBA mock trade

Austin Reaves didn't look like the best third option in the NBA in the LA Lakers' disappointing first-round playoff series loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Lakers are entering a very busy offseason, with an athletic center atop their must-add list.

Reaves had the best season of his career, averaging 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game. Many analysts dubbed him as possibly the best third option in the league. However, his production dipped in the playoffs, putting up just 16.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

The Lakers guard shot just 41.1% from the field and barely attempted two free throws per game. He seemingly didn't fit alongside Luka Doncic and LeBron James all of a sudden, especially after the Slovenian star's ball dominance began to show more and more.

With his struggles in this year's playoffs and the need for the LA Lakers to get a center, will the franchise make Austin Reaves available for trade? Reaves has two years left in his contract, with a player option worth $14.9 million for the 2026-27 season.

The Arkansas native is on a team-friendly deal, making him an attractive target for teams looking for secondary or tertiary scoring options. He has made strides every season, with his ability to draw fouls among his best traits.

One team that could show interest in Austin Reaves is the Atlanta Hawks. Let's look at what a possible package the Lakers can get from Atlanta in exchange for their third-best player.

NBA Mock Trade: LA Lakers acquire Onyeka Okongwu from Hawks for Austin Reaves

The LA Lakers won't have cap space unless LeBron James suddenly opts out of his contract and signs with another team. It's unlikely to happen unless "The King" decides to chase a fifth championship. Luka Doncic needs an athletic center, and there are plenty of options this offseason.

One of them is the Atlanta Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu, who is an athletic big. He can catch lobs from Doncic and James, as well as defend, rebound and even hit 3-point shots. He averaged 13.4 points and 8.9 rebounds last season, shooting 56.7% from the field and 32.4% from beyond the arc.

Here's an NBA mock trade proposal from the Lakers to acquire Onyeka Okongwu from the Hawks:

Lakers receive:

Onyeka Okongwu

Total Salary: $15,000,000

Hawks receive:

Austin Reaves

2027 first-round pick (Top 4 protected)

Total Salary: $13,937,574

In this scenario, the LA Lakers get an athletic big, perfect for catching lobs from Luka Doncic and running the floor. Okenya Okongwu could also protect the paint while allowing Rui Hachimura and LeBron James to play more freely.

The Lakers lose an offensive weapon, but they can focus on getting a 3-and-D guard or at least a shooter in free agency. Some options include Malik Beasley, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Caris LeVert, Luke Kennard, Bruce Brown, Gary Trent Jr. and Keon Ellis.

On the other hand, the Atlanta Hawks already have an athletic big man in Jalen Johnson. They could bring back Clint Capela while Larry Nance Jr., Mouhamed Gueye and Dominick Barlow are still on the roster.

Austin Reaves gives them a secondary ball-handler and a third option behind Trae Young and Jalen Johnson. Dyson Daniels can slide to the small forward position, while Young can play off the ball once in a while with Reaves as the playmaker.

The Lakers will likely need to add a first-round pick since executives around the NBA know they have a stash after trading just one in the Luka Doncic deal. Rob Pelinka would possibly prefer a protected first-round pick attached to Reaves.

