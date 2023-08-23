Australia: Strongest starting 5, sixth man, coach | 2023 FIBA World Cup

Heading into the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Australia is seen as a perennial contender to be crowned world champions. Over the past decade, Australia has seen its foothold on the international stage increase as more and more talent emerges.

Even without Ben Simmons on their roster, Australia has multiple NBA players to call upon and a diverse roster that can play in multiple offensive and defensive systems.

As such, Australia is a team that shouldn't be taken lightly in the upcoming World Cup or any international tournament moving forward.

Australia will also be encouraged that some of their best players are still in the infancy of their careers. Josh Giddey is a budding superstar and could become one of the best point guards in the world within a few short years.

While Dante Exum has rebuilt his career in Europe following multiple injuries that derailed his NBA dream.

Australia's strongest starting five for the 2023 FIBA World Cup

Given their strength in depth and high-level talent, the Australian national team will have some tough decisions to make regarding their rotation.

However, the starting five should likely select themselves:

Guard: Josh Giddey

Guard: Patty Mills

Forward: Matisse Thybulle

Forward: Joe Ingles

Big: Harry Wessels

Who will be Australia's sixth man?

Australia will have multiple players to choose from when deciding who will be their first player off the bench. Dante Exum could provide ball-handling and impactful scoring.

Josh Green can provide energy, explosiveness, defense, and screening ability. And Jack White would bring size and physicality.

Deciding who becomes the sixth man will be one of the tougher jobs for the Australian national team's coaching staff.

Nevertheless, it's Exum who provides the prototypical sixth-man skillset. Coming off the bench to help run the offense, maintain momentum, and provide multi-level scoring, Exum would excel in a sixth-man role for his team.

If Exum can repeat the form he displayed in Serbia last season, he could make a huge impression at the upcoming World Cup.

Who is Australia's coach?

Brian Goorjian is an experienced coach on the international scene. Goorjian has helped take Australia to three Olympic games - including their bronze medal run in Tokyo and was on the sidelines for the last FIBA World Cup.

Goorjian's experience in coaching international basketball will provide a calming and reassuring presence on the sidelines as he leans on his wealth of knowledge and experience to put his team in the best position for success.

Of course, given Australia's current talent level, Goorjian's job is a bit easier, as he has a plethora of options available to him in regard to lineups, rotations, and offensive systems. Given their talent and experienced coaching staff, Australia will be hoping for a top-three finish in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

