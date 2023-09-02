Australia vs Georgia Basketball Preview: Prediction, odds, and more for FIBA World Cup 2023

Australia and Georgia play their final game in group play of the 2023 FIBA World Cup on Sunday, Sept. 3, at the Okinawa Arena in Okinawa, Japan.

Both teams are already out of contention for the title but are looking to end their campaign on a high. Australia lost two of their four games, including the most recent against Slovenia, 80-91.

However, in their two wins over Finland and co-hosts Japan, the Boomers were dominant, beating their opponents by an average of 23 points, led by NBA players Josh Giddey and Patty Mills.

Georgia, meanwhile, has alternated wins and losses in their four previous matches. They opened their campaign with a dominant 85-60 win over Cape Verde, led by Tornike Shengelia and NBA player Goga Bitadze.

However, they lost big to Slovenia, 88-67, before bouncing back against Venezuela, 70-59. In their last game, Georgia were dominated by Germany in a 100-73 loss.

Australia vs Georgia 2023 FIBA World Cup preview

Australia and Georgia played in a friendly right before the 2023 FIBA World Cup started on Aug. 22, with the Boomers winning, 86-81.

Their scheduled Group K showdown on Sept. 3 could follow the same trend and be a tightly fought contest.

NBA stars Josh Giddey and Patty Mills are leading the charge for Australia in the FIBA World Cup, with Oklahoma City Thunder’s Giddey tops in points (20.5) and assists (6.5), while Atlanta Hawks’ Mills all-around with averages of 18.5 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists.

For Georgia, the triple towers of Tornike Shengelia, Alexander Mamukelashvili and Goga Bitadze are showing the way and should continue doing so against Australia.

Australia vs Georgia predictions and odds

Expect Australia to win this game, as they're the more consistent team between the two. They have more balance and a deeper bench, which should make a huge difference.

Nevertheless, expect Georgia to be in the contest and make the Boomers work hard for the win.

Australia vs Georgia Odds

Australia vs Georgia (1/2): 1.10 / 6.70

Asian Handicap (-12.5 / +12.5): 1.88 / 1.88

Total Over/Under (167.5): 1.89 / 1.89

Australia FIBA World Cup roster

· Dyson Daniels

· Matisse Thybulle

· Josh Giddey

· Chris Goulding

· Patty Mills

· Josh Green

· Joe Ingles

· Xavier Cooks

· Dante Exum

· Jack White

· Nick Kay

· Duop Reath

Georgia FIBA World Cup roster

· Rati Andronikashvili

· Alexander Mamukelashvili

· Kakhaber Jintcharadze

· Luka Liklikadze

· George Tsintsadze

· Giorgi Shermadini

· Duda Sanadze

· Giorgi Turdziladze

· Mikheil Berishvili

· Tornike Shengelia

· Thaddus McFadden

· Goga Bitadze

