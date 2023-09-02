Australia vs Georgia FIBA World Cup 2023: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

On Sunday, September 3, Australia and Georgia will battle for a better finish in Group K, after both were eliminated from the 2023 FIBA World Cup.
Australia lost two of their four games in the tournament, including their most recent match against Luka Doncic and Slovenia (80-91). Georgia, for its part, alternated wins and losses in their four games in the tournament.
While both teams have the talent to compete, they just could not get the consistency needed to go deeper. Here, they are expected to go all out for a better tournament ranking.
Australia vs. Georgia FIBA World Cup game details
· Date: September 3
· Time: 4:30 p.m. (GMT+9)
· Venue: Okinawa Arena, Okinawa, Japan
The game will be the last for Australia and Georgia in the group play of the tournament jointly hosted by Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia.
Australia's FIBA World Cup roster
- Dyson Daniels
- Matisse Thybulle
- Josh Giddey
- Chris Goulding
- Patty Mills
- Josh Green
- Joe Ingles
- Xavier Cooks
- Dante Exum
- Jack White
- Nick Kay
- Duop Reath
Georgia's FIBA World Cup roster
- Rati Andronikashvili
- Alexander Mamukelashvili
- Kakhaber Jintcharadze
- Luka Liklikadze
- George Tsintsadze
- Giorgi Shermadini
- Duda Sanadze
- Giorgi Turdziladze
- Mikheil Berishvili
- Tornike Shengelia
- Thaddus McFadden
- Goga Bitadze
Where to watch Australia vs. Georgia, FIBA World Cup 2023
You can stream the game live via ESPN, FUBO and Courtside 1891.
Australia come into the game as heavy favorites, and are expected to win comfortably.
