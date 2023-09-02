Australia vs Georgia FIBA World Cup 2023: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

On Sunday, September 3, Australia and Georgia will battle for a better finish in Group K, after both were eliminated from the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Australia lost two of their four games in the tournament, including their most recent match against Luka Doncic and Slovenia (80-91). Georgia, for its part, alternated wins and losses in their four games in the tournament.

While both teams have the talent to compete, they just could not get the consistency needed to go deeper. Here, they are expected to go all out for a better tournament ranking.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Australia vs. Georgia FIBA World Cup game details

· Date: September 3

· Time: 4:30 p.m. (GMT+9)

· Venue: Okinawa Arena, Okinawa, Japan

The game will be the last for Australia and Georgia in the group play of the tournament jointly hosted by Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia.

Australia's FIBA World Cup roster

Dyson Daniels

Matisse Thybulle

Josh Giddey

Chris Goulding

Patty Mills

Josh Green

Joe Ingles

Xavier Cooks

Dante Exum

Jack White

Nick Kay

Duop Reath

Georgia's FIBA World Cup roster

Rati Andronikashvili

Alexander Mamukelashvili

Kakhaber Jintcharadze

Luka Liklikadze

George Tsintsadze

Giorgi Shermadini

Duda Sanadze

Giorgi Turdziladze

Mikheil Berishvili

Tornike Shengelia

Thaddus McFadden

Goga Bitadze

Where to watch Australia vs. Georgia, FIBA World Cup 2023

You can stream the game live via ESPN, FUBO and Courtside 1891.

Australia come into the game as heavy favorites, and are expected to win comfortably.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)