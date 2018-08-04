Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Australian Domination: Ranking the Top 5 Aussies in NBA

Thomas Lawson
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
26   //    04 Aug 2018, 22:26 IST

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Three
Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Three

Slowly but surely over the last few years, more and more talent from our shores have seeped into the NBA. There are currently 8 active NBA players who represent Australia internationally and have been a total of 20 who have played in history. Here is a list of the Top 5 Aussie players in the NBA right now.


Milwaukee Bucks v Chicago Bulls
Milwaukee Bucks v Chicago Bulls

5. Thon Maker

F/C, Milwaukee Bucks

Thon Maker is one of the most interesting prospects in the league. Only debuting in 2016, he stands at a huge 7'1" (216 cm), he has been slowly building up game conditioning with the Bucks. In the 2017-2018 season he started 12 of his 74 games played, and averaged a (short) career high of 3.0 RPG. After being involved in the Boomers/Philippines debacle, he has shown he still has some mental toughness that needs developing, but at only 21 years-old, he looks like he will become a great big-man in the game for years to come.


1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Philadelphia 76ers Utah Jazz Ben Simmons NBA Players
Thomas Lawson
CONTRIBUTOR
2019 NBA All-Star Game: Predicting 5 Possible Debutants
RELATED STORY
NBA: In-Depth Cases For the Top 3 Candidates
RELATED STORY
The draft class that changed Basketball: 1984
RELATED STORY
The two Cinderella teams of NBA PLAYOFFS 2018
RELATED STORY
NBA MVP Race: 5 Closest MVP Races Of All Time
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest Single-Game Comebacks in NBA History
RELATED STORY
Top 5 NBA coaches who have never won an NBA title
RELATED STORY
NBA 2017-18: The 5 Best Defenses of the Regular Season
RELATED STORY
Top 5 foreign origin players in the NBA right now
RELATED STORY
Allen Iverson Shoes: The 10 shoes worn by the Answer at...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us