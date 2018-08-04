Australian Domination: Ranking the Top 5 Aussies in NBA

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Three

Slowly but surely over the last few years, more and more talent from our shores have seeped into the NBA. There are currently 8 active NBA players who represent Australia internationally and have been a total of 20 who have played in history. Here is a list of the Top 5 Aussie players in the NBA right now.

Milwaukee Bucks v Chicago Bulls

5. Thon Maker

F/C, Milwaukee Bucks

Thon Maker is one of the most interesting prospects in the league. Only debuting in 2016, he stands at a huge 7'1" (216 cm), he has been slowly building up game conditioning with the Bucks. In the 2017-2018 season he started 12 of his 74 games played, and averaged a (short) career high of 3.0 RPG. After being involved in the Boomers/Philippines debacle, he has shown he still has some mental toughness that needs developing, but at only 21 years-old, he looks like he will become a great big-man in the game for years to come.

