“Awww, I’m so proud of these men” - Kevin Durant pokes fun at Skip Bayless following the latter's comments on Stephen A. Smith, Stephen A. later claps back with a sarcastic remark

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has been feuding with several NBA analysts lately. Most recently, Durant poked fun at veteran TV personalities Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.

Bayless and Smith used to co-host ESPN's First Take show, which the former left to join Fox Sports in 2016 where he started his program with NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe called 'Skip and Shannon: Undisputed.'

Smith recently revealed on 'The Old Man & Three Podcast' that Bayless had begged him to join ESPN's First Take show back in 2012 permanently. According to Smith, ESPN wasn't happy with the ratings and revenue generated by the show, which led to Bayless asking him to come on board.

However, Skip Bayless responded to those comments on his podcast, 'The Skip Bayless Show,' saying Stephen A. Smith's claim wasn't true.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless My reaction to Stephen A. Smith's recent comments about me on another podcast:



The Fox Sports analyst revealed that he and Stephen A met at his home and hashed out their conflict regarding this. Bayless said it wasn't the easiest thing to do, but the former debate partners eventually resolved their issues.

The New York Post reported this story and also tweeted about it. Kevin Durant didn't miss the opportunity to quote tweet that post, writing:

"Awww, I’m so proud of these men."

Stephen A. Smith responds to Kevin Durant

Stephen A. Smith has never been shy about indulging in back and forths with players and fellow analysts. Unsurprisingly, the ESPN analyst did not let Kevin Durant get away with his comments on the Skip Bayless saga.

Stephen A. responded to Durant with a sarcastic remark, saying:

"Thank you bro. Always special to know that you care so much! I’m touched."

Kevin Durant and Stephen A. Smith have had plenty of altercations. Durant has hit back at Smith's opinions regarding him and about the league in general. One of the most infamous incidents happened back in February when KD called the veteran analyst a "flat-out hater."

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith This is all I’m saying about @KDTrey5 This is all I’m saying about @KDTrey5! https://t.co/pCGZtFuD6O Steve, since u decided to use ESPN to push your personal agendas, im sure your minions will run with this story for you, but if u believe this is what my career is defined by then you just a flat out hater. It’s gonna be hard to box the god in twitter.com/stephenasmith/… Steve, since u decided to use ESPN to push your personal agendas, im sure your minions will run with this story for you, but if u believe this is what my career is defined by then you just a flat out hater. It’s gonna be hard to box the god in twitter.com/stephenasmith/…

Stephen A. Smith claimed Durant would be known as the guy who left Steph Curry to join Kyrie Irving rather than the player who won two championships if Curry wins the title this year.

Since then, KD has directed several tweets in Stephen A's direction. The two feuded a few years ago and recorded a podcast together to clear the air. At this point, that seems like an ideal way for them to put their issues to bed and provide viewers with a great offseason sitdown to look forward to.

