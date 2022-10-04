"The difference between Steph Curry and other people?  Steph Curry makes shots" - 3X NBA champion offers sound advice to 3-point shooters

Steph Curry is widely regarded as the greatest three-point shooter in NBA history. His ability to shoot three-pointers has changed the way that the game is played. Players and teams have begun to focus on a perimeter game following Curry's emergence. Three-time champion B.J. Armstrong detailed the difference between Curry and other shooters.

Speaking on The Hoop Genius Podcast, host B.J. Armstrong detailed what separates Steph Curry from other three-point shooters, stating:

See, there are people who shoot shots then there are people who make shots. The difference between Steph Curry and the other people? Steph Curry makes shots. The other guys are just shooting shots. There's a difference. Only shoot the shot you know you can make. That's the key to being a good shooter.

Armstrong continued by adding:

I don't worry about distance. When you shoot, your mind is telling you what's gonna happen. Every time I shoot, the difference between me and the other guy - I expect to make every shot I shoot. These guys are shooting and don't know what's going to happen. Like, 'well, I'm just gonna shoot it and see what happens'.

While Curry is special in terms of shooting, Armstrong was no slouch in his day. For his career, Armstrong shot over 40% from three-point range and is a player that likely would have thrived in the modern game that is more focused on three-point shooting.

Can Steph Curry lead the Golden State Warriors to their fifth title in nine seasons?

The Golden State Warriors enter the 2022-2023 season looking to win their fifth title in nine seasons. While their roster largely remains in tact, they will look to their developing young talent to take the burden off of the veteran core. The 2021-2022 NBA Champions will look to repeat and remain among the favorites to win the NBA title.

As is the case with most talented veteran teams, the biggest obstacle for the Warriors remains health. The team is a likely lock for the postseason, if healthy, and their goal should be to make it through the regular season. Last year, we saw the Warriors sacrifice playoff positioning for rest and health.

With a team that has already won multiple titles, it wouldn't be surprising to see them implement the same strategy going forward. To win a title, you must be able to win on the road, and prioritizing health over home-court advantage makes sense for a team that has won before.

