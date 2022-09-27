"It's a lot different because I'm not one of the 'younger' ones anymore" - Miami Heat's 3X All-Defensive selection Bam Adebayo issues hilarious response after he gets called a veteran

Bam Adebayo is entering his sixth NBA season. Despite just turning 25-years-old, the Miami Heat center was labeled as a 'veteran' at the team's media day on September 26. It's not something Adebayo was prepared to hear.

"It's a lot different because I'm not one of the 'younger' ones anymore. Hey man, I'm 25, man. I've been in this league for six years and having guys like UD and D-Wade, they've seen everything but the wind in the NBA. So just having those guys, I'm starting to slowly transition into that role, being a leader, being a guy up front."

Adebayo has established himself as one of the most talented big men in the NBA. He's already made an All-Star appearance and has been selected to three NBA All-Defensive second teams. His stats have improved every season. Many believe he is capable of reaching another level.

Bam Adebayo has become a leader in the Miami Heat locker room, and it should come as a surprise to no one. Despite being in his mid 20's, Adebayo's had plenty of success in his career. The 2020 Olympic gold medalist has already appeared in 46 playoff games in four NBA seasons.

Watch Bam Adebayo's full comments below:

Bam Adebayo opened up about Miami Heat's postseason elimination

Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat were eliminated from the 2022 postseason in heartbreaking fashion. The Heat were trailing the Boston Celtics 98-96 with under 20 seconds left in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference. Unfortunately, Jimmy Butler missed a wide-open transition 3-pointer that would have given them a late lead.

Adebayo explained how he dealt with the tough loss:

"I needed a couple days just to sit on my phone. We got a rule in my house: 'I give you three days to complain, after that shut up and get back to work, find something else to do'."

"I gave myself three days. After that, I gotta turn my passion to something else. Having those three days was good for me to just digest the season, get it over with."

Although the Heat's 2022 campaign ended in heartbreak, the team's expected to be back in the title conversation this time around. Despite dealing with injuries to key players, the Heat nearly made it to the NBA Finals in 2022. With improved health, look for the Heat to have a real shot at coming of the East.

The Heat kick off their 2022-23 season against the Chicago Bulls on October 19.

