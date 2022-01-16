“Basically like the bodyguard for the splash brothers” - Jalen Rose highlights the importance of Draymond Green for the Golden State Warriors’ defensive identity

Draymond Green is the spiritual leader of the Golden State Warriors and is one of the most crucial players on the roster. Former NBA point guard and ESPN analyst Jalen Green talked about Green’s role as a bodyguard for both Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Green has been averaging 7.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists this season and is one of the most elite defenders in the NBA. He is tied for the lowest defensive rating on the Warriors at 99 out of 100 possessions, which is also the lowest in the league.

On the NBA Countdown show on ESPN before the Warriors faced off against the Chicago Bulls, Rose took some time to speak about the absence of Draymond Green and his importance to the team.

“They are missing Draymond Green. A six-six point-center who is basically like the bodyguard for the splash brothers and the anchor to their defensive identity… Also one of the favorites for Defensive Player of the Year.”

The Warriors are in a bit of a slump right now, and a lot of that does have to do with Green missing from the starting lineup. His defense and leadership are some of the biggest things that make him so essential to the team's success.

How Draymond Green protects Klay Thompson and Steph Curry

One of the biggest things that Green does for the Warriors is as an all-round protector of an All-Star backcourt. Whether it is by setting picks on offense for shooters to find space or by marshaling the guard tandem on defense. He fulfills this role as someone who is not just a role player but as an All-Star in his own right

On defense, it is clear just how valuable of a player Green is and how he helps the backcourt. Even though Curry and Thompson are both decent defenders, they are often forced into switches. Green is a great defender against switching because of his height and length, allowing him to guard all five positions.

He is also the Warriors' primary rim protector and can get in the way of guards who get past Curry or Thompson, while also staying in front of more prominent front-court players throughout the league.

NBA Central @TheNBACentral Best 4th quarter defenders according to DFG%:



Jrue Holiday - 31.1%

Draymond Green - 32.2%

Matisse Thybulle - 33%

Davion Mitchell - 33.6%

Robert Williams - 33.7%

Caleb Martin - 33.9%

Chris Boucher - 34.3%

LeBron James - 35.6% Best 4th quarter defenders according to DFG%:Jrue Holiday - 31.1% Draymond Green - 32.2% Matisse Thybulle - 33%Davion Mitchell - 33.6% Robert Williams - 33.7% Caleb Martin - 33.9%Chris Boucher - 34.3% LeBron James - 35.6%

On offense, despite being an average shooter with a career average of just 44% from the field and 32% from three, he still plays a crucial role on the team. Green often plays as a point-forward and facilitator, as he leads the Warriors in assists per game this season. Green's assists over the years have come via the likes of Curry and Thompson utilizing a multitude of off-ball dribble handoff sets to get open looks.

Draymond Green is one of the most important players to the Warriors, but perhaps his most significant role is being the supporter and protector of one of the best backcourts in NBA history.

