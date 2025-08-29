Belgium vs Iceland Preview and Prediction - Aug. 30 | 2025 EuroBasket

EuroBasket 2025 is in full swing, with every team having played at least one game; on Saturday, Belgium and Iceland meet in a Group D matchup, with both teams chasing their first win of the tournament.
The two teams are among six in the tournament without an NBA player on their roster. With France, Slovenia, and Poland also in the mix, Belgium and Iceland enter as dark horses but remain optimistic of victory against each other.
After a poor start to their campaign, both teams will be keen to return to winning ways in the first Group D clash this weekend. France leads the group, followed by Poland and Israel, so a victory will help either team stay within reach of the top contenders.
Belgium vs. Iceland game details
The game between Belgium and Iceland is set to take place at the Spodek Arena in Katowice, Poland. This contest is scheduled for tipoff at 2 p.m. local time, 8 a.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT.
Fans in Iceland can follow the game live on the RUV network, while in Belgium, the broadcast will be split between three channels: VooSport, RTL and Sporza. Viewers online can also watch the game by livestreaming it on FIBA's platform, Courtside 1891.
Belgium vs. Iceland preview
Belgium came into the tournament on the back of a poor run in warm-up games, winning once and losing five.
They opened with a defeat to Greece before suffering back-to-back losses against Finland. A home win over Great Britain offered some relief, but consecutive defeats to Bosnia followed. That form continued into the tournament, where they fell 92-64 to France in their opening game.
Meanwhile, Iceland’s preparations were far from ideal, with one win in five games. They opened with back-to-back losses against Italy and Poland before scraping past Portugal 73-70.
The joy was short-lived, as Portugal got revenge in the next meeting, followed by another defeat to Lithuania. Their tough run continued into EuroBasket, where it fell 83-71 to Israel in their opener.
Belgium vs. Iceland official rosters for EuroBasket 2025
Belgium
Iceland
Belgium vs. Iceland Prediction
The game between Belgium and Iceland is a tough one to call due to their similar form and roster strength. However, after their performances in their first game, Belgium should scrape through with the victory.
The Belgians provided a tough fight to France in their first game, and while they were unable to win, they should earn a win against Iceland with a similar perfmorance.
