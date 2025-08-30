EuroBasket 2025 action on Sunday will see Belgium and Slovenia clash in Group D, with every team having played at least once.
Slovenia, led by Luka Doncic, will fancy their chances against a Belgium team with no NBA players. With Group D featuring heavyweights like France, Israel and hosts Poland, both teams will be desperate to secure an early win.
After defeats in their opening games, Slovenia is fourth while Belgium is languishing at the bottom. France leads the group, followed by Israel and Poland.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Belgium vs. Slovenia game details
The Belgium-Slovenia game will take place at Spodek Arena in Katowice, Poland, on Sunday.
In Belgium, the contest will air live on Voosport, RTL and Sporza, while fans in Slovenia can tune in on RTV Slovenija, Arena Sport and EON. Viewers worldwide can stream the matchup on FIBA’s official platform, Courtside 1891.
Belgium vs. Slovenia preview
Belgium entered the tournament with just win in six warm-up games. They opened with a loss to Giannis Antetokounmpo's Greece, followed by back-to-back defeats to Finland.
Although they beat Great Britain in their fourth outing, Belgium endured two losses against Bosnia. The Belgians' struggles continued in the group stage, falling to France in their opener before meeting Iceland in their second game on Saturday ahead of the Slovenia showdown on Sunday.
Like their opponents, Slovenia also lost five of six warm-up contests. They dropped both meetings against Germany, followed by defeats to Latvia and Lithuania.
Although they beat Great Britain, Slovenia endured a loss to Serbia. That inconsistency carried over into their opener, where they fell 105-95 to hosts Poland. After facing France in their second game on Saturday, they turn their attention to Belgium.
Belgium vs. Slovenia full roster for EuroBasket 2025
Belgium
Slovenia
Belgium vs. Slovenia prediction
Belgium showed plenty of fight against France and could cause problems for Luka Doncic and Co., but Slovenia is expected to come out on top as they push toward a top-four finish.
Our prediction: Slovenia to win
NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for