EuroBasket 2025 action on Sunday will see Belgium and Slovenia clash in Group D, with every team having played at least once.

Ad

Slovenia, led by Luka Doncic, will fancy their chances against a Belgium team with no NBA players. With Group D featuring heavyweights like France, Israel and hosts Poland, both teams will be desperate to secure an early win.

After defeats in their opening games, Slovenia is fourth while Belgium is languishing at the bottom. France leads the group, followed by Israel and Poland.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Belgium vs. Slovenia game details

The Belgium-Slovenia game will take place at Spodek Arena in Katowice, Poland, on Sunday.

Ad

Trending

In Belgium, the contest will air live on Voosport, RTL and Sporza, while fans in Slovenia can tune in on RTV Slovenija, Arena Sport and EON. Viewers worldwide can stream the matchup on FIBA’s official platform, Courtside 1891.

Belgium vs. Slovenia preview

Belgium entered the tournament with just win in six warm-up games. They opened with a loss to Giannis Antetokounmpo's Greece, followed by back-to-back defeats to Finland.

Ad

Although they beat Great Britain in their fourth outing, Belgium endured two losses against Bosnia. The Belgians' struggles continued in the group stage, falling to France in their opener before meeting Iceland in their second game on Saturday ahead of the Slovenia showdown on Sunday.

Like their opponents, Slovenia also lost five of six warm-up contests. They dropped both meetings against Germany, followed by defeats to Latvia and Lithuania.

Although they beat Great Britain, Slovenia endured a loss to Serbia. That inconsistency carried over into their opener, where they fell 105-95 to hosts Poland. After facing France in their second game on Saturday, they turn their attention to Belgium.

Ad

Belgium vs. Slovenia full roster for EuroBasket 2025

Belgium

Position Player Guard Emmanuel Lecomte Forward Jean-Marc Mwema Forward Hans Vanwijn Guard Loïc Schwartz Center Kevin Tumba Center Ismaël Bako Center Andy Van Vliet Forward Siebe Ledegen Guard Niels Van Den Eynde Forward Joppe Mennes Forward Godwin Tshimanga Guard Mamadou Guisse

Ad

Slovenia

Position Player Guard Mark Padjen Guard Aleksej Nikolic Guard Klemen Prepelic Guard Leon Stergar Guard Luka Doncic Forward Martin Krampelj Forward Edo Muric Forward Rok Radovic Forward Robert Jurkovic Forward Gregor Hrovat Forward Luka Scuka Center Alen Omic

Ad

Belgium vs. Slovenia prediction

Belgium showed plenty of fight against France and could cause problems for Luka Doncic and Co., but Slovenia is expected to come out on top as they push toward a top-four finish.

Our prediction: Slovenia to win

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More