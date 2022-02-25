“Ben Simmons better play his a** on March 10th” - Jay Williams outlines why Ben Simmons should be ready to play vs the 76ers, says he has something to show the team that held him back

Since the Feb. 10 trade deadline deal that sent Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets and James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers, neither has played for their new teams. Harden has been nursing a hamstring injury, while Simmons is still not mentally ready.

Exactly one month later, the Sixers will host the Nets, and the debate on whether Simmons will play in that game is already ongoing. The Australian is scheduled to return two days before the game, but his making an appearance in what will be a hostile environment is unclear.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



“Will we shake hands to start? Probably not…I’d be surprised if he [Simmons] plays in the game… we all know he doesn’t like to play in Philly.”



Wow. 🤯



(via Danny Green going AT Ben Simmons:“Will we shake hands to start? Probably not…I’d be surprised if he [Simmons] plays in the game… we all know he doesn’t like to play in Philly.”Wow. 🤯(via @adamwhermann Danny Green going AT Ben Simmons:“Will we shake hands to start? Probably not…I’d be surprised if he [Simmons] plays in the game… we all know he doesn’t like to play in Philly.”Wow. 🤯(via @adamwhermann) https://t.co/3g8HqF4E7h

Former teammate Danny Green said the intensity in the arena will feel like a playoff game, saying he would be surprised if Simmons played.

NBA analyst Jay Williams strongly urged Simmons to play, saying it would be a huge step in his recovery. On the the "Keyshawn, JWill & Max" show, he said:

"Ben Simmons better play his a** on March 10th. He's scheduled to come back March 8th."

To give an insight into why Williams thinks Simmons needs to have a good game on March 10, he saidd:

"If there is an environment that hasn't been conducive for you mentally being the best version of yourself, that environment circulates around individuals," Williams said. "If we remove you from that environment and now you're with a new team. You got what you wanted. You got a new situation. You've been with this new situation for more than a month.

"You've been training. You've been getting mentally ready. If there's one team out of all teams that you should be ready to play against, even if it is in Philly, it should be the team that you felt held you back.

"These are the mental pieces that you need to start attacking in order for you to achieve the ultimate level of yourself, which is to become an NBA champion with your new squad."

It will undoubtedly be a game for the history books, as both super talented teams will go at each other's throats with so much to prove. The Sixers will attempt to show they are a better team with Harden, while Simmons will try to prove they lost an incredible talent.

Ben Simmons has not played in the NBA since Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals

Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers drives against Danilo Gallinari of the Atlanta Hawks.

Ben Simmons hurt his team's chances of advancing to the 2021 NBA playoffs Eastern Conference finals, and the fans ripped him apart. He failed to convert on an open layup due to fear of being sent to the free-throw line and that probably cost his team the game. Philadelphia lost Game 7 of the semifinals to the Atlanta Hawks in June.

It was a horrific offseason for Simmons, who was on the receiving end of constant ridicule. Apparently, the Sixers as an organization also lost faith in the All-Star guard, which is why he stood his ground on never playing for them again.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Ben Simmons working with Kyle Korver at Nets practice today.



Ben Simmons working with Kyle Korver at Nets practice today. https://t.co/BUGxq9OegO

Seven months later, he finally got his wish and is looking forward to getting back on the hardwood. While his shooting is still in question, he remains one of the best defenders in the league.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein