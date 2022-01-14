“Ben Simmons’ career in Philadelphia is over” – Jay Williams reacts to Rich Paul and Daryl Morey’s meeting

Ben Simmons has yet to suit up for the Philadelphia 76ers this season, and it is likely to remain that way for the foreseeable future. The All-Star guard's agent, Rich Paul, had a meeting with the Sixers organization Wednesday, but the sides failed to come to a resolution.

So far, the Sixers (23-17) look like they have moved on well without Simmons and are not eager to settle for a deal that will not be beneficial to the team. Although the franchise likes their chances at contending for a championship with Simmons, they will not settle for a package that will not deliver an All-Star player in return.

The situation has sparked a lot of reactions. On the "Keyshawn, JWill and Max" show, Jay Williams said he believes Simmons' time with the Sixers is over.

"It's gonna go on beyond the deadline," Jay Williams said. "(Philadelphia president of basketball operations) Daryl Morey ain't budging here. People threw out there the Chicago Bulls.

"I don't see the Bulls trying to give up Patrick Williams or Coby White, and is that even enough? You're not gonna throw DeMar DeRozan in that package for Ben Simmons. That's going backwards for the Bulls, not going forward."

Williams said he believes the Sixers will be stuck with Simmons for a while after going through a few options but none likely to meet Morey's demands.

"Ben Simmons' career in Philadelphia is over," he concluded.

With under a month to the Feb. 10 trade deadline, things will become clearer as several teams have indicated an interest in the Australian, including the LA Lakers and New York Knicks. A multi-team trade is the likeliest option if the Sixers are to pull off a deal.

Will Ben Simmons play in the NBA this season?

As to whether Ben Simmons will play in the NBA this season, it is difficult to give a definitive answer, given the uncertainty surrounding his situation. However, there is little or no chance he will play for the Sixers.

The fan base ate him up after their disappointing exit from the 2021 NBA playoffs in the Eastern Conference semifinals. With how the situation was handled, Simmons felt betrayed as he did not get much support from the team, resolving to never play for the team and asking for a trade.

There are teams that will do anything to have a player like Simmons. Outside of his scoring inefficiencies, he is the complete package. Simmons can pass, convert on fast breaks and is arguably the best defensive guard in the league.

Last season, he averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.6 steals while shooting 55.7%. He also finished second in the vote for 2020-21 Defensive Player of the Year.

