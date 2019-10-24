Ben Simmons leads Philadelphia 76ers to win over Boston Celtics in season opener; Kyrie Irving scores 50 in Brooklyn Nets' 1-point loss

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers kicked off their season with a hard-fought 107-93 victory over the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center. The win ended a five-game losing streak on opening night for Philly, who last won a season-opener in 2013.

After a tight first half, the 76ers pulled away courtesy of a 22-6 run over the second and third quarters to blow the game open.

In his first game fresh off of a max contract extension this offseason, Ben Simmons stepped up in a big way to lead the 76ers to victory in their first game of the season.

It wasn't just his level of play either - he looked stronger, faster and more athletic. He was the best player on the floor throughout the game's entirety and 76ers fans should be thrilled that he's locked up for the long-term.

The Aussie star finished with a team-high 24 points in a near-triple-double with nine assists and eight rebounds. He shot an efficient 11-for-16 (68.8%) from the field, which was an impressive feat in a contest where neither team could buy a bucket.

On the defensive end, Simmons did a fantastic job guarding the likes of Jayson Tatum, and Kemba Walker, making things as difficult as possible for the Celtics' offensive stars who shot a combined 12-for-40 (30.0%) from the field.

Kyrie Irving scores 50 in Brooklyn Nets' 1-point loss

How did Kyrie Irving do in his Nets debut? In a losing effort, the six-time All-Star set an NBA record for points in a debut with a new team as he erupted for 50 points but his team Brooklyn Nets lost to Minnesota Timberwolves by a mere 1-point at 127-126.

Scores: Chicago Bulls 125 Charlotte Hornets 126; Detroit Pistons 119 Indiana Pacers 110; Cleveland Cavaliers 85 Orlando Magic 94; Memphis Grizzlies 101 Miami Heat 120; Washington Wizards 100 Dallas Mavericks 108; New York Knicks 111 San Antonio Spurs 120; Oklahoma City Thunder 95 Utah Jazz 100; Sacramento Kings 95 Phoenix Suns 124; Denver Nuggets 108 Portland Trailblazers 100

Where to watch tomorrow's NBA Games in India?

Fri, October 25: Bucks at Rockets (5:30 AM) - Sony Ten 1 SD/HD

Fri, October 25: Clippers at Warriors (8:00 AM) - Sony Ten 1 SD/HD