Ben Simmons questionable for Nets vs Grizzlies after leg injury last game (February 26)

Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons is listed as questionable in the team's injury report ahead of their on-road game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday for their inaugural season series matchup.

The 27-year-old forward logged 15 minutes in the 101-86 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. He ended the night with four points, eight rebounds, an assist, three steals, a block on 2 of 6 shooting, and a turnover.

The Brooklyn Nets are entering the matchup on a downturn, having lost four consecutive games and seven of their last eight. Their sole victory in this stretch was against the Western Conference's bottom team, the San Antonio Spurs, with a score of 123-103.

Ben Simmons injury update

After the Nets' 101-86 defeat to the Timberwolves on Saturday, interim head coach Kevin Ollie revealed that he had to exit the game because of a knee injury.

Simmons is listed as questionable for Monday's matchup with the Grizzlies, as he's dealing with soreness in his left leg. There is no certainty whether he'll play, and it will remain a game-time decision for the player.

If he is unable to play, Dennis Smith, Trendon Watford and Dennis Schroder are among those likely to receive increased minutes on the court.

What happened to Ben Simmons?

The thee-time All-Star encountered left leg soreness during the third quarter, leading to his unexpected departure from the game.

He made his return to the court nearly a month ago after a prolonged 38-game absence stemming from back issues. His time with the Nets has been marred by various injuries, becoming a recurring theme in his tenure.

The extent of his injury is still uncertain. Historically, the Nets have taken a cautious approach with his health concerns. They are now awaiting additional medical evaluations to determine his availability for the upcoming game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Despite being part of a lineup with constrained shooting capabilities, Simmons and his team maintained a competitive edge against the Timberwolves before his injury.

Ben Simmons stats vs. Memphis Grizzlies

In his six-year career, he has played the Grizzlies nine times, going 4-5. He has averaged 13.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.0 assists.

His career high includes 22 points, 16 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals. In their last matchup, the former All-Star ended with 22 points, eight rebounds, five assists and a steal, including five turnovers. He shot an effective 11 of 13 at 84.6% without a 3-point attempt or a free-throw.