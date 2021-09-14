Best Finishing badges in NBA 2K22 Current Gen

NBA 2K22 is out and gamers from around the world are exploring each feature and upgrade the latest edition offers. It is considered one of the best versions since NBA 2K17 as they have given many aspects of the game a major overhaul.

NBA 2K22 has introduced better shooting mechanics, more dribbling moves, and a whole new adventure in MyCareer, including a new neighborhood on a cruise ship along with The City for a narrative story experience.

That new @NBA2K is so 🔥🔥🔥 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) September 10, 2021

However, one of the major additions to NBA 2K22 are badges. They have added several new badges in the game and now the total number of badges is close to 80.

#NBA2K22 features 30+ SHOOTING badge builds, NEW badges, badge LOADOUTS & more!



📶 Badge Progressions

🏋️‍♀️ Off-Day Experiences

🎮 Online Play with friends



Peep: https://t.co/34sGnOW3vM pic.twitter.com/LV63vuBGwz — OnSMASH (@OnSMASH) August 27, 2021

NBA 2K22: All the Finishing badges in the game

NBA 2K22 offers a variety of new badges now. Basketball has changed and NBA 2K needs to evolve alongside it. For example, in 2008 (NBA 2K8), nobody would have imagined a badge called "Circus Threes" but seeing how Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and so many shooters now regularly drop wild shots from beyond the arc, 2K Sports added the badge.

All the Finishing badges in the NBA 2K22 are:

Acrobat - Boosts your ability to perform layups of high difficulty level.

Backdown Punisher - Successfully back down your opponent in the low post.

Dream Shake - Increases the chances that a defender bites when doing fakes (pump fakes) in the post.

Dropstepper - Enhances your ability to make effective use of the dropsteps in the post.

Fast Twitch - Quickly finish layups or dunks before the defense can react and contest the shot.

Fearless Finisher - Improves conversion of layups even after contact.

Giant Slayer - Can make layups over taller defenders at a better clip.

Grace Under Pressure - Improves standing shots near the bucket more effective.

Hook Specialist - Improves the efficiency of Post Hook shots.

Lob City Finisher - Enhances the ability to perform an alley-oop.

Limitless Takeoff - Boosts the effectiveness of converting dunks and layups even after taking off from a longer range.

Mouse in the House - Eases your chances to score over a smaller defender.

Posterizer - Raises your chances to posterize your opponent.

Post Spin Technician - Any move will work better after a spin move such as drives or a fadeaway shot.

Pro Touch - Improves layup timing and provides a boost even if the timing is slightly off.

Putback Boss - Increases efficiency on putbacks (after offensive rebounds).

Rise Up - Boosts standing dunk ability.

Slithery Finisher - Improves your ability to avoid contact when attacking the rim.

Tear Dropper - Improves your chances of converting floaters (tear drops).

Unstrippable - Defenders cannot strip (steal) the ball from you when you're attacking the rim.

NBA 2K22: The best Finishing badges

Giannis Antetokounmpo goes up for a dunk in NBA 2K [Source: NBA 2KW]

Each badge is unique to the type of player you want to build or play with. Players like Steph Curry and Kyrie Irving are excellent finishers under the rim but don't need any dunk badges. Instead, badges like Pro Touch, Slithery Finisher, Acrobat and Tear Dropper are perfect for them.

On the other hand, for someone like Giannis Antetokounmpo or LeBron James, you would want badges like Backdown Punisher, Posterizer and Fearless Finisher.

Nevertheless, certain badges can work for a variety of players that are universally considered 'must-have' badges for Finishing in NBA 2K22. These are some of the best Finishing badges in NBA 2K22 and they are Pro Touch, Fearless Finisher, Giant Slayer, Acrobat, Slithery Finisher and Unstrippable.

