Best NBA Bets Today: 3 standout games to look out for on Boxing Day

After an enthralling opening few days of the 2020-21 NBA season, there are another 10 games across the league for fans to enjoy on Boxing Day. Having a look ahead at three of the key matchups on Saturday night, this article will examine the best NBA bets. The list includes another disappointing loss for the New York Knicks and the anticipated first start of the year for James Harden.

NBA Bets Today: Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks Betting Odds, lines and picks

Philadelphia 76ers v Indiana Pacers

The New York Knicks suffered a disappointing loss in their opening game of the season to the Indiana Pacers, 107-121. The result wasn't all doom and gloom for the franchise, however. RJ Barrett put up an impressive 26 points and 8 rebounds as the new star man of the Knicks side and Julius Randle recorded 9 assists, 9 rebounds and 17 points.

Coming into this fixture, the Philadelphia 76ers will likely prove overpowering for the Knicks, although fans will have another chance to see their young stars continue to develop. One of this evening's best NBA bets could be a value choice for the aforementioned Julius Randle to record +2.5 assists.

Now that the Knicks have more scoring power on the floor, the forward's ability to spread the ball could become one of their key offensive assets as the season progresses.

Odds:

Philadelphia 76ers: -8 (-110)

New York Knicks: +8 (-110)

Advertisement

Moneyline:

Philadelphia 76ers: -370

New York Knicks: +295

Picks:

Philadelphia 76ers: -8.5 (-110)

New York Knicks: +8.5 (-110)

NBA Bets Today: Toronto Raptors vs San Antonio Spurs Betting Odds, Lines and Picks

San Antonio Spurs v Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors come into their matchup against the San Antonio Spurs as marginal favorites despite losing their opening game to the Pelicans. They will be hoping to bounce back from a disappointing opening game that saw Pascal Siakam lead the way with 20 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists. However, the Spurs seem re-energised under their new offensive system and are no strangers to beating stronger opposition.

To succeed, the Raptors will need to nullify the threat of former franchise leader, DeMar DeRozan who took over in the Spurs' opening win. In each of their matchup's in the 2019-20 season, the road team were able to take home the win in what were both close affairs.

Saturday's contest could well be more of the same, however the Raptors will need a vastly improved performance from that on Wednesday night.

Odds:

Toronto Raptors: -1.5 (-110)

San Antonio Spurs: +1.5 (-110)

Advertisement

Lines:

Toronto Raptors: -130

San Antonio Spurs: +110

Picks:

Toronto Raptors: -2 (-111)

San Antonio Spurs: +2 (-109)

NBA Bets Today: Houston Rockets vs Portland Trail Blazers Betting Odds, Lines and Picks

Houston Rockets v Portland Trail Blazers

Portland enter their Saturday evening game against the Houston Rockets as comfortable favorites for the win among the NBA best bets today. Houston will be playing in their first match of the season after a coronavirus outbreak within the team led to postponement of their opening game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Furthermore, coach Silas will have just nine players to select from against a strong Portland team, one above the NBA required amount. Therefore, circumstances could change prior to the matchup, though it is expected that they will play. So too should James Harden.

The shooting guard has had a controversial offseason but could bring his scoring heroics back to the NBA court in Portland. Even Harden's serial points averages may not be enough as the Trail Blazers should cruise to their first win of the season.

Odds:

Houston Rockets: +7 (-110)

Portland Trail Blazers: -7 (-110)

Lines:

Advertisement

Houston Rockets: +245

Portland Trail Blazers: -303

Picks:

Houston Rockets: +7.5 (-110)

Portland Trail Blazers: -7.5 (-110)